Ducati goes wild with limited-edition carbon-clad Panigale V4 Lamborghini

Very few cross-industry partnerships have been a marketing success story like the Ducati-Lamborghini collaboration. The Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini and the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini have been two of the most well-liked special editions to come out of the brand’s stable

Now comes the third motorcycle of this series, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini, which was first revealed at the Milan Design Week. It’s inspired by the Revuelto, the Italian carmaker's first-ever plug-in hybrid sports car.

Ducati's Centro Stile worked closely with Lamborghini to design the distinctive livery and a number of key elements influenced by the Revuelto. Since many of the improvements made to the bike are purely aesthetic, most of the bike's mechanical components otherwise remain unchanged from the base Panigale V4. But considering the current Panigale V4 model dropped as recently as last year, it's not like you're missing out on anything significant here.

I, for one, love the black carbon-fiber livery with visible texture, which is a contrasting departure from the red you'd usually find on Ducati motorcycles. There are other colors vying for attention too, including Verde Scandal, Grigio Telesto, and Grigio Acheso, all of which are brought into focus by the bike's specially designed seat, which draws inspiration from the Revuelto's interior.

Ducati's designers modified the tail piece and wings to resemble the lines of the Sant'Agata Bolognese super sports car, which gives the bike's visual lines a new look compared to the base trim. It also sports specifically made forged aluminum rims inspired by the Revuelto.

The motorcycle's triple clamp, counterweights, and brake and clutch levers were all made of billet aluminum. The bike's model number is engraved on the triple clamp, with the words 'Desmosedici Stradale' imprinted on a plate on the engine.

The bodywork and all other parts, including the heel guard, heat shield, and front and rear mudguards, are made from carbon fiber, which features the same weave used in Lamborghini's super sports cars.

All of this helps bring down the weight on the special-edition Panigale – with the bike now weighing 408 lb (185 kg) without fuel, compared to 421 lb (191 kg) on the stock V4, which means it hits the scales a little quicker than typical. As a result, the power-to-weight ratio is also a little higher, at 1.18 horsepower per kilogram.

The frame and the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale engine it houses are the only parts of the stock Panigale V4 S that haven't changed. The powertrain produces 218.5 horsepower and 90 lb.ft (122.1 Nm) of torque when it is accompanied by an Akrapovic titanium silencer with carbon end caps.

As you’d expect, the Panigale V4 Lamborghini is a limited-edition motorcycle which will be produced in only 630 numbered examples. In addition to being ready for road use, it will come with everything needed to be used on the racetrack, including a license plate holder removal kit, carbon-fiber open clutch cover, and brake caliper conveyors.

Each of these bikes will come from Ducati with a certificate of authenticity, a bike cover, and a special rear stand, all neatly packed inside a specially made wooden crate – all for US$78,400.

But wait, if being one of 630 wasn’t exclusive enough for you, Ducati is also set to release an even more limited, limited edition of this motorcycle. But there’s a catch: it will only be available to Lamborghini owners.

This run, known as the Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti, will have just 63 units in the production run and will feature an intriguing list of extras in addition to all of the aforementioned features.

You’ll have the option to paint the bike the same color as your Lambo, and the same colors will be used for the rear stand and wooden crate. Further, a limited-edition helmet, jacket, and leather riding suit will all be available in the same colors as the car-bike combination, and the triple clamp engraving could also be personalized to any desired design. This special edition will set you back $100,400.

The Italian automaker states that motorcycle deliveries for both models will start in September 2025.

Now I don’t have that kind of money tucked away under my pillow, but even if I did, I’m not sure I’d have the courage to spit out a hundred grand for a motorcycle. You could instead get a Hummer EV SUV 3X, a Mercedes-AMG GT 53, a BMW i7 eDrive50, or maybe even a Porsche Cayenne S Coupe.

But then again, a carbon-fiber Ducati-Lambo track bike will get plenty of people drooling.

Source: Ducati