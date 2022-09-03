Ducati rolls out limited edition 2023 Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini

The first 2023 motorcycle to break cover in Ducati’s World Première 2023 online series is a collectible variant of the Streetfighter V4, modeled after the similarly exclusive Lamborghini Huracán STO supercar.

With a series of seven episodes spread over a period of nine weeks until the EICMA 2022 motorcycle show opens in Milan, Italy, Ducati will reveal the main novelties for next year. The first installment of Ducati World Première 2023, dubbed The Unexpected, lifted the curtain on a very special Streetfighter V4, created in co-operation with Lamborghini’s design team.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit in Misano, Italy, right after the practice sessions of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix were completed ahead of Sunday’s, September 4, MotoGP race, where both factory Ducati bikes will also bear the Lamborghini emblem.

With both Italian brands under Volkswagen Group ownership, their first synergy in 2020 created the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini, styled after the Siàn FKP 37 hybrid supercar. Its production was limited to 630 motorcycles, with the number 63 acting as a tribute to 1963, Lamborghini’s founding year, and displayed with generously sized decals on the front air scoops.

Ducati created the 2023 Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini on the technical base of the Panigale V4 S Ducati

This trend doesn't change with the 2023 Streefighter V4 Lamborghini, which also flashes the number 63 on both sides of the fuel tank, and its limited production will count 630+63 motorcycles. The first 630 will all be exactly as in Ducati’s official photography, with a striking combination of orange (arancio dac) over green (verde citrea) that pays direct homage to the similarly special and rare Lamborghini Huracán STO – as in Super Trofeo Omologato.

The second batch of 63 bikes will be available only for Lamborghini customers, who can configure the Streetfighter V4 to look like their supercar, with the same wheels and colors for the bodywork and the brake calipers. This even more exclusive variant is suitably named Speciale Clienti, to reflect the client-special bike it actually is.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is built the technical base of the 2023 Panigale V4 S, which distinguishes itself from the basic model mainly by the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspensions.

The dry clutch kit of the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini can only be found on the racier SP model of the Streetfighter V4 clan Ducati

It uses the standard 1,103-cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 desmo engine, producing a maximum of 208 hp in Euro-5 specs, equipped with the dry clutch that in the Streetfighter V4 family is exclusive to the racier variant, the SP.

The main focus point in creating the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini is the livery, as emphasized by the flashy colors, while its exclusivity is enhanced with a few specially designed bodywork parts, like the tail unit, the tank cover, the air intakes and the front mudguard with integrated air vents that mimics the Huracán’s “cofango”; the unified hood and front fender is playfully named by merging the Italian words cofano (hood) and parafango (fender).

The aluminum forged wheels are also styled after the Huracán STO’s rims, but the Speciale Cliente bikes can opt for wheels that match their Lamborghini as well.

The aluminum forged wheels and titanium locking nut of the 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini have been carefully styled after the Huracan STO's relative parts Ducati

The use of carbon fiber parts is abundant all over the special Streetfighter’s bodywork, finished with the same texture that Lamborghini applies to its automobiles. Ducati also employed some more special parts, such as adjustable foot pegs, lighter billet aluminum brake and clutch levers supplied by Italian specialists Rizoma, and an Akrapovič exhaust can made of titanium with a carbon end cap.

Ducat makes no mention of pricing, which is probably not an issue for those that will be interested in securing a Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini from the limited supply. In fact, despite a price tag of over US$30,000, the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini sold out in a matter of weeks.

Deliveries are expected to start in April 2023, with each owner also receiving an aluminum certificate of authenticity, as well as the option to suit up with matching Arai RX-7V helmet and Dainese leather jacket and D-Air track suit; these can also be customized to the specific colors selected by the Speciale Clienti for their bikes.

Source: Ducati

