© 2020 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Ducati and Lamborghini team up for a special Diavel 1260

By Spiros Tsantilas
November 27, 2020
Ducati and Lamborghini team up...
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action alongside the Sián FKP 37
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action alongside the Sián FKP 37
View 15 Images
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is dressed to match a very special and rare hypercar
1/15
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is dressed to match a very special and rare hypercar
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a limited-production special model
2/15
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is a limited-production special model
Ducati used plenty of carbon fiber in creating the 2021 Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
3/15
Ducati used plenty of carbon fiber in creating the 2021 Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
The 17-inch wheels of this special 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 are perfect cLamborghini
4/15
The 17-inch wheels of this special 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini copy the ones from the Sián FKP 37 hypercar
The carbon air intakes of the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
5/15
The carbon air intakes of the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
Only 630 examples of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will ever come out of Ducati's production line
6/15
Only 630 examples of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will ever come out of Ducati's production line
The seat of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
7/15
The seat of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini
The Ducati Diavel 1260 adds the Lamborghini logo to the standard TFT display
8/15
The Ducati Diavel 1260 adds the Lamborghini logo to the standard TFT display
The Brembo M50 radial calipers of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini stick out in red
9/15
The Brembo M50 radial calipers of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini stick out in red
Owners of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini can also opt for a matching helmet, custom painted on the Arai SZ-R VAS
10/15
Owners of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini can also opt for a matching helmet, custom painted on the Arai SZ-R VAS
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and its inspiration, the Sián FKP 37
11/15
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and its inspiration, the Sián FKP 37
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini pays hommage to a very rare hybrid hypercar
12/15
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini pays hommage to a very rare hybrid hypercar
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action alongside the Sián FKP 37
13/15
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action alongside the Sián FKP 37
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action
14/15
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action
The Ducati Diavel 1260S offered the base for the 2021 Lamborghini limited model
15/15
The Ducati Diavel 1260S offered the base for the 2021 Lamborghini limited model
View gallery - 15 images

Born from the first ever cooperation between the two Italian brands, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini pays homage to the Siàn FKP 37 hybrid supercar with a limited production featuring lots of carbon on the power cruiser’s higher-spec S variant.

In 2012 the Volkswagen (VW) Group bought Ducati, adding another Italian icon to its impressive portfolio that was already harboring Lamborghini and Bugatti since 1998 – as well as Porsche, Bentley and Audi among several others.

With headquarters stationed some 20 kilometers apart along the short stretch between Bologna and Ferrari’s hometown, Modena, that marks the beating heart of the Italian Motor Valley, it seems surprising that Ducati and Lamborghini had never worked together on a common theme before. All the while, in a stroke of logistical irony, the owner of Ducati on paper is actually Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Inspiration for this build came from the 800-hp (597-kW) Siàn FKP 37, Lamborghini’s first ever hybrid car that was unveiled in 2019 as a tribute to the late Ferdinand Piëch, VW Group Chairman who had passed away a few months earlier. Only 63 examples were ever built symbolizing the company’s founding year, 1963, and were swiftly sold out at US$2 million apiece – as did the 19 open-top Siàn roadsters that were made one year later.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is dressed to match a very special and rare hypercar
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is dressed to match a very special and rare hypercar

The Diavel was an obvious choice and, sure enough. Ducati based it on the higher-spec 1260 S variant that sprinkles the 162-hp (121-kW) power cruiser with adjustable Öhlins suspensions and a fully equipped electronic suite.

With no changes in the mechanical setup of the standard Diavel, both brands’ designers collaborated in creating the visual link between motorcycle and car, starting with two central elements: wheels and colors.

The Centro Stile Lamborghini made sure that this Diavel dons the exact same “Gea Green” color as the Siàn, sprinkled with “Electrum Gold” shades on the wheel rims and trellis frame.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action

Ducati replaced almost everything that was plastic on the standard bodywork with carbon fiber parts – including air intakes, central tank cover, mudguards, exhaust cover, seat cover, headlight frame and engine spoiler. This fact probably explains why the Lamborghini version weighs one kilogram (2.2 lb) less than the Diavel 1260S.

The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will be constructed in a limited run of only 630 motorcycles; 10 times the number of Siàn FKP 37 cars that were made. It certainly won’t carry the seven-digit price tag of the hypercar, but it will probably demand a substantial premium thanks to its collectible nature, unique bits like the Lamborghini-styled wheels and the abundance of tailor-made carbon parts.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and its inspiration, the Sián FKP 37
The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and its inspiration, the Sián FKP 37

Ducati makes no mention of delivery times and suggests that interested parties should contact their local dealers for more. If anything, experience from previous factory customs from Italian manufacturers – not only Ducati but also Aprilia and MV Agusta – teaches us that they tend to disappear pretty quickly, regardless of price tags.

Source: Ducati

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

MotorcyclesMotorcycleDucatiLamborghini
Spiros Tsantilas
Spiros Tsantilas
Spiros studied Physics in the University of Athens before realizing that life is all about writing, traveling and motorcycles.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More