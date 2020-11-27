Ducati and Lamborghini team up for a special Diavel 1260

Born from the first ever cooperation between the two Italian brands, the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini pays homage to the Siàn FKP 37 hybrid supercar with a limited production featuring lots of carbon on the power cruiser’s higher-spec S variant.

In 2012 the Volkswagen (VW) Group bought Ducati, adding another Italian icon to its impressive portfolio that was already harboring Lamborghini and Bugatti since 1998 – as well as Porsche, Bentley and Audi among several others.

With headquarters stationed some 20 kilometers apart along the short stretch between Bologna and Ferrari’s hometown, Modena, that marks the beating heart of the Italian Motor Valley, it seems surprising that Ducati and Lamborghini had never worked together on a common theme before. All the while, in a stroke of logistical irony, the owner of Ducati on paper is actually Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Inspiration for this build came from the 800-hp (597-kW) Siàn FKP 37, Lamborghini’s first ever hybrid car that was unveiled in 2019 as a tribute to the late Ferdinand Piëch, VW Group Chairman who had passed away a few months earlier. Only 63 examples were ever built symbolizing the company’s founding year, 1963, and were swiftly sold out at US$2 million apiece – as did the 19 open-top Siàn roadsters that were made one year later.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini is dressed to match a very special and rare hypercar Ducati

The Diavel was an obvious choice and, sure enough. Ducati based it on the higher-spec 1260 S variant that sprinkles the 162-hp (121-kW) power cruiser with adjustable Öhlins suspensions and a fully equipped electronic suite.

With no changes in the mechanical setup of the standard Diavel, both brands’ designers collaborated in creating the visual link between motorcycle and car, starting with two central elements: wheels and colors.

The Centro Stile Lamborghini made sure that this Diavel dons the exact same “Gea Green” color as the Siàn, sprinkled with “Electrum Gold” shades on the wheel rims and trellis frame.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini in action Ducati

Ducati replaced almost everything that was plastic on the standard bodywork with carbon fiber parts – including air intakes, central tank cover, mudguards, exhaust cover, seat cover, headlight frame and engine spoiler. This fact probably explains why the Lamborghini version weighs one kilogram (2.2 lb) less than the Diavel 1260S.

The Diavel 1260 Lamborghini will be constructed in a limited run of only 630 motorcycles; 10 times the number of Siàn FKP 37 cars that were made. It certainly won’t carry the seven-digit price tag of the hypercar, but it will probably demand a substantial premium thanks to its collectible nature, unique bits like the Lamborghini-styled wheels and the abundance of tailor-made carbon parts.

The 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini and its inspiration, the Sián FKP 37 Ducati

Ducati makes no mention of delivery times and suggests that interested parties should contact their local dealers for more. If anything, experience from previous factory customs from Italian manufacturers – not only Ducati but also Aprilia and MV Agusta – teaches us that they tend to disappear pretty quickly, regardless of price tags.

Source: Ducati

