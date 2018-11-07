The frame and suspension, too, have been fully overhauled. The engine now takes even more weight through it as a structural member, leaving the frame thinner as a result, which lets it flex sideways more easily to aid the suspension in dealing with bumps when the bike's leaned over. A revised geometry puts more weight on the front wheel for lightning-quick steering, and the overall revisions are said to give the 2019 S1000RR "significantly improved ergonomics" compared to its predecessor – although whether those ergos are improved in the direction of sports riding performance or all-day comfort, we'll have to wait and see. We certainly found the old one far less punishing over a long day than the average sportsbike.