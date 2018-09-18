According to BMW, the motor produces more torque all through the rev range; from 2,000 up to 8,250 rpm there's always more than 110 Nm (81 lb-ft) available. The new boxer's peak output measures 136 hp (100 kW) at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm (105.5 lb-ft) at 6,500 rpm, (the previous motor would do 125 hp (92 kW) and 125 Nm (92.2 lb-ft) at exactly the same rpm), and also suggests a four percent reduction in fuel consumption.