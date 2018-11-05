Make no mistake, this is a monumental motorcycle. As well as setting a new, ridiculously high horsepower benchmark, it represents the absolute state of the art when it comes to production track bikes. We're excited to see if its bite matches its bark in Superbike competition around the world in 2019, but when it comes to bench racing, here's your new King Dingaling of the combustion world, as evil and powerful as it gets at this very moment. Buy one if you can afford it, and keep it in a box. This will be a bike to remember.