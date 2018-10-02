This year will see all three ZX-10R versions, ZX-10R, ZX-10R SE and ZX-10RR, equipped with the distinctive red cylinder head of the 2018 RR version. It was supposed to be the one with the racier camshafts and ready to accept an even more aggressive race kit, but in 2019 this becomes the norm throughout the model family; for more power, even angrier cams can be fitted.