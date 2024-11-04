Royal Enfield launches a whole new electric brand alongside its first EV

The global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment has taken the wraps off not just its first-ever electric motorcycle, but also a separate EV vertical altogether, dubbed Flying Flea. RE has confirmed that it will arrive in Spring 2026.

Triumph, Kawasaki, BMW, Harley-Davidson … It’s not every day that you see a major brand go electric. It’s even rarer to see the brand reveal its first-ever EV as it launches a whole new brand for its electric range, much like HD did with LiveWire.

On the eve of EICMA 2024 in Milan, that’s exactly what Royal Enfield did. The all-new electric motorcycle is called the C6, and is Royal Enfield’s first official shot at a proper EV. It promises better range than urban EVs while retaining a classic retro silhouette.

The original Royal Enfield Flying Flea from the 1940s serves as a template for the new bike Royal Enfield

The original Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle from the 1940s was designed for use in WWII, where it was notably airdropped via parachutes to offer lightweight, user-friendly all-terrain mobility on the ground. The bikes were a landmark in innovation and design, and they serve as a template for the new bike and for the Flying Flea brand in general.

Speaking about the brand, Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director, Eicher Motors Ltd., said, "This is a significant step in our evolution as a brand and an opportunity for us to distill the essence of Royal Enfield DNA combined with all the great benefits of EV technology and bring something absolutely delightful and differentiated to the world of city-plus mobility."

“Our new brand for super fun, gorgeous, and enjoyable urban-plus mobility," said Siddhartha Lal New Atlas

Flying Flea's first model is the C6. This contemporary bike draws inspiration from the original 40s version, combining electric tech with a rather old-school, retro look. It gets a signature RE circular head and taillights, while being built on a flowing forged aluminum frame that combines a lightweight yet strong structure with a timeless silhouette.

It's a single-seater, so you'll have to fly solo. The bike also has a fake fuel tank underneath, which houses the battery pack that is disguised as engine cooling fins.

Its front suspension includes an articulating mudguard and a Girder fork made of forged aluminum. This fork design was commonplace on pre-1930s bikes. The new Flying Flea not only maintains this focal point of an already unique design, but it also undergoes a thorough overhaul and reinvents it.

The front suspension incorporates a forged aluminum Girder fork New Atlas

That girder suspension system reminds us of the Concept KX bobber that RE’s Indian design team cooked up in 2018. It had the same suspension setup and stance, and admittedly looks heaps better than the scrawny C6.

It's scrawny alright, but there’s plenty of thought that Royal Enfield put into it. For optimal cooling and lowering of weight, there is a magnesium battery enclosure. The battery’s front fins are arranged in odd sequences, while the rear fins are placed in even sequences. Eventually, the two fin clusters twist and turn to form a wing-shaped pattern in the middle – an excellent touch.

In only the past six months, as many as 28 patents have been filed, and advancements are coming out every day. It’s safe to say Royal Enfield is not resting on its laurels.

It gets lean angle sensing ABS and cruise control as standard New Atlas

The people at RE, or should we say Flying Fea, have created a central Vehicle Control Unit that combines all of the digital and physical touch points in order to fully utilize the potential of the FF-C6. It's powered by a specially designed chip that enables more than 200,000 ride mode permutations. That chip also continuously checks your bike while you're away, to notify you if it's been moved or disturbed.

Through subtle changes to the throttle, brake, and regen feel, the riding modes let you customize your experience not only for fuel efficiency and comfort but also for pure enjoyment. This way, the bike can adapt to your needs, your mood, and the roads.

The Flying Flea C6 is a single-seater as stock New Atlas

In terms of features, the C6 also gets lean-angle-sensing ABS, cruise control, and a domestic 3-pin plug (on a motorcycle – go figure!). This makes it the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to include these state-of-the-art amenities.

The motorcycle's performance specs have not yet been revealed by the maker. There are currently no details available about the electric motor or battery capacity either.

But the C6 wasn't the only bike that was revealed to the public. Royal Enfield also teased Flying Flea S6, which is essentially a scrambler-styled trim. It will be the second electric motorcycle in the lineup.

The S6 is the second motorcycle in this lineup New Atlas

From the revealed teaser, it is clear that the S6 is built on the C6 platform. It does, however, have spoked wheels, high ground clearance, and USD forks with good front travel. Additionally, the picture indicates that this e-scrambler will have a chain drive, which will give it an authentic ICE bike feel.

Royal Enfield carries with it 120-plus years of rich motorcycle history. Its electric division comprises more than 200 engineers. The maker’s first prototype, dubbed the Him-E, was teased in 2023. It remains to be seen if an electric Himalayan will eventually find its way into the Flying Flea portfolio.

Source: Flying Flea