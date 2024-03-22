Harley-Davidson spin-out reimagines the cruiser for the electric age

Harley-Davidson and cruiser-style motorcycles fit like a glove, so it's only right that the iconic company's spin-out electric moto project has finally added one to its range – though the LiveWire S2 Mulholland isn't your typical bagger.

But first, some history. Harley-Davidson first hinted that an electric moto might join its stable back in 2013 before actually launching the Livewire project and rolling out prototypes the following year. Things went fairly quiet after that, until folks in Europe and the US got to see production-ready bikes at EICMA 2018 and CES 2019, respectively.

A mid-2019 sales launch came with a monstrously high price of nearly US$30k, though giving the project its own sub-brand status saw the asking price for the newly-named LiveWire One significantly drop. And the stump-up cash point kept on tumbling for the launch of the now independent company's second model – the S2 Del Mar.

The S2 Mulholland performance electric cruiser is available in the US and Canada now, with other markets following in 2025 LiveWire

Now LiveWire has built on the S2 platform to develop what's described as a performance cruiser that "departs from traditional internal combustion motorcycles in the cruiser category – which typically celebrate the gas tank." In fact, there isn't much of a faux tank on the new model at all, nor is there much of a chassis to speak of.

Like the Del Mar, much of the chassis is made up of the battery, charging and control systems, and motor. That 10.5-kWh battery is reckoned good for up to 121 miles (194 km) of per-charge city riding or 73 miles (117.5 km) at sustained 55-mph (88.5-km/h) highway speeds. Level 2 fast-charging is supported for top-ups to 80% capacity in 78 minutes.

The 84-hp (63-kW) motor can manage a standstill to 60-mph sprint in 3.3 seconds, produces 194 lb.ft (263 Nm) of torque and offers a top speed of 99 mph (~160 km/h). Four ride modes plus custom power tweaking are available too. A 4-inch color display serves up ride info, and can be paired with a smartphone running a companion app for such things as navigation, ride history, roadside assistance and maintenance scheduling.

An upright cruiser riding style is supported by a 6-inch handlebar riser "positioned higher and further back." Unladen seat height is 31.75 in (51 cm). Hitachi has been tapped for the inverted fork and rear monoshock. ABS and traction control have been enhanced for cornering, and lean angles are reported to be 55° and 50° left and right. Stopping power is provided by Brembo calipers.

The S2 Mulholland's riser handlebar is designed to promote an upright riding position, though perhaps not this upright LiveWire

The Mulholland sports a 19-inch front wheel wrapped in a 120/70Z Dunlop Roadsmart IV tire and a chunkier 17-inch wheel in back wears a 180/55Z flavor of Dunlop rubber.

Sustainable materials make their debut on a LiveWire e-moto with the S2 Mulholland, including radiator shrouds and wiring caddies fashioned from ocean plastics (discarded fishing nets), fenders made from hemp bio-composite, and seating that shuns leather or vinyl for petroleum-free, recyclable silicone.

This has the hallmarks of a pretty sweet ride, and LiveWire advises that all US and Canadian dealers should have inventory now, with the price tag perhaps cause for a sharp inhale at US$15,999/CA$21,999. Riders in other markets will have to wait until next year.

A bunch of optional accessories are expected to follow through Q2 and Q3, including soft and hard bags, luggage racks, windscreens, passenger seats and footpegs, and "cosmetic pieces." The video below has more.

Introducing the all-new LiveWire S2 Mulholland™ Electric Motorcycle

Product page: LiveWire S2 Mulholland