Unfortunately, there's no change to the key metric that might make the biggest difference to whether this thing will sink or swim in the market: the blistering US$29,799 price tag, which makes it a very expensive proposition no matter whether you're comparing it to premium combustion bikes or other electrics. But it's a Harley. Harleys always look expensive for what you get if you're looking at the spec sheet, and in our limited experience, they can also deliver a unique and compelling experience. Who knows, it just might work. We kind of hope it does.