Rebranded Livewire electric motorcycle rides out with cheaper price tag

By Paul Ridden
July 09, 2021
The Livewire One officially launches at IMS North California on July 18
The Livewire One officially launches at IMS North California on July 18
The Livewire One comes with the same 15.5-kWh battery and 105-hp motor as Harley-Davidson's original Livewire, but now wears spin-out branding
The Livewire One comes with the same 15.5-kWh battery and 105-hp motor as Harley-Davidson's original Livewire, but now wears spin-out branding
Plugging into a DC fast charger can juice the battery from 0-100 percent in an hour, or to 80 percent in 45 minutes
Plugging into a DC fast charger can juice the battery from 0-100 percent in an hour, or to 80 percent in 45 minutes
The Livewire One loses the orange and olive color options, now available in white or black only
The Livewire One loses the orange and olive color options, now available in white or black only
The 105-hp Revelation powertrain offers a top speed of 110 mph
The 105-hp Revelation powertrain offers a top speed of 110 mph
Harley-Davidson spun out the Livewire brand back in May, and the One is the first release to sport the new name
Harley-Davidson spun out the Livewire brand back in May, and the One is the first release to sport the new name
The Livewire One officially launches at IMS North California on July 18
The Livewire One officially launches at IMS North California on July 18
After spinning out its Livewire electric motorcycle project into its own standalone brand earlier this year, Harley-Davidson has revealed the first model to wear the new name. The Livewire One only really comes with one surprise, a significantly lower starting price.

Harley-Davidson first revealed its plans for an electric motorcycle way back in 2014, with a Project Livewire Experience tour taking in dealerships in the US to gauge interest and offer riders the chance to take a prototype for a spin.

A production-ready Livewire was launched at EICMA in 2018, followed my a CES appearance in Las Vegas early the following year – together with two ebike concepts – before going on sale in the middle of 2019 for a whopping US$29,799. Key specs included a 15.5-kWh battery for 146 miles (235 km) of per-charge city range or 70 miles (113 km) on the highway, a 105-hp (78-kW) motor producing 86 lb.ft (116 Nm) of torque, standstill to 60 mph (0-98 km/h) in three seconds, and a top speed of 110 mph (177km/h).

October 2020 saw the ebike idea spin out into its own company with a first look at the Serial 1 prototype, officially launching as four pricey models a month later. Then the Livewire electric motorcycle spun out into its own brand in May of this year. And the first ride to wear the new branding is the Livewire One.

The Livewire One comes with the same 15.5-kWh battery and 105-hp motor as Harley-Davidson's original Livewire, but now wears spin-out branding
The Livewire One comes with the same 15.5-kWh battery and 105-hp motor as Harley-Davidson's original Livewire, but now wears spin-out branding

The spec sheet appears to be a carbon copy of the Harley Livewire, and other than the new logo and black or white color options only, the look of the One also follows familiar lines. But what is markedly different is the launch price of $21,999, before federal tax credits, representing a significant reduction on the original moto.

The sales model is also a little different. Initially, there will be only 12 brand dealers concentrated in California, New York and Texas – though other locations are expected to be added in the (Northern Hemisphere) fall. A "state-of-the-art Livewire brand experience gallery" is also due to open toward the end of the year, though there's no mention of where that might be.

As well as the in-person retail experience, buyers are also being invited to head online and configure their dream ride via an interactive bike builder – with a bunch of optional accessories on offer. A new mobile app is also available to do the same while on the move.

The Livewire One is expected to debut at IMS North California on July 18, but is up for order in the US now. International market availability will follow in 2022. The video below has more.

An Electric Brand is Born: Introducing LiveWire

Source: Livewire

