Serial 1 Cycle Company rides out as Harley's dedicated ebike effort

The Livewire may be Harley-Davison's first electric motorcycle, but it's not going to be its last electric two-wheeler. Today marks its official entry into the ebike market with a brand new company named after Harley's oldest known motorcycle.

Harley's new dedicated ebike company has jumped out of a skunkworks project from the company's Product Development Center which aimed to create an ebike worthy of the Harley-Davidson name.

"When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever," said Serial 1's Aaron Frank. "Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson’s founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 eBicycle."

The Serial 1 Cycle Company has released a few images of a prototype created as a tribute to Harley's oldest known motorcycle, nicknamed Serial Number One. There's precious little information available on the ebike itself, though the prototype does look very similar to one of three concept ebikes Harley showed off at last year's EICMA.

The Serial 1 prototype ebike has been created as a tribute to the original Harley-Davidson motorcycle known as Serial Number One Serial 1 Cycle Company

A quick tour around the ebike shows a mid-mounted motor, belt drive, disc braking and chunky tires. The battery would appear to be housed in the welded metal frame that's been treated to a glossy paint job, there's a Brooks saddle, and integrated lighting.

And that's about it. We'll have to wait to see if the first production model scheduled for release in March, 2021, retains anything from the prototype or rides down a completely different design path. The video below shows a bit more of the ebike.

Introducing Serial 1 eBicycles, Powered By Harley-Davidson

