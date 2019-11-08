Gallery: Horsepower and electric motorcycles galore at EICMA 2019

© 2019 New Atlas
By Spiros Tsantilas
November 08, 2019
Brough Superior and Aston Martin joined forces for a very special display at the EICMA show
The 77th edition of the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, debuted the first batch of new Euro 5 models
Aprilia launched at EICMA 2019, the production version of the 2020 RS660 that was first introduced as a concept model last year, based on one half of a V4 motor from the RSV4 superbike
The new 2020 Bimota Tesi H2 merges the supercharged power of the Kawasaki H2 with the legendary Italian hub-center design to serve up the nicest surprise of the EICMA 2019
The inline twin engine of the BMW F-series grew to 900cc at EICMA 2019 and spawned a new model, the F 900 XR
As expected, Benelli came to the EICMA 2019 with a new Leoncino in two variants, both bearing a larger 800-cc twin. This is the Trail version
The 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4 stuns with 208 hp in standard trim, expandable up to 220 with the Panigale's trickiest kits
Harley-Davidson turns a page by introducing the Bronx concept at EICMA, enclosed in a glass display
This is not just another Fireblade, the CBR1000RR-R is Honda's attempt to reclaim the WorldSBK title with a superbike that supposedly can stare the competition straight in the eyes
The 901 Norden concept announces Husqvarna's plans to enter the Adventure class with a 890cc variant of KTM's LC8 V-twin. We'll be waiting for it at next year's EICMA show
Several days before the Bimota affair, Kawasaki managed to stun with the naked supercharged Z H2
The KTM 890 Duke R was born of the twin inline motor of the 790 Duke inline twin with both longer stroke and wider bore
KYMCO unveiled the powerful RevoNEX electric concept at EICMA which, unlike last year's SuperNexx, is fully functional and probably close to production form
Moto Morini introduced a new inline twin engine at the EICMA show and the first model to use it is the Seiemmezzo, as in six and a half
Suzuki revised the big V-Strom with a 1050 V-twin, fresh electronics and a styling that takes us straight back to the legendary DR Big
Along with the RS660, Aprilia introduced the Tuono 660 concept, no doubt a model we'll see in a year's time at EICMA ready for the 2021 lineup
Aprilia played a novel teasing game at the EICMA show, by hiding a motorcycle in a glass display filled with vegetation. Scroll down to the next photo for the revelation
A closer inspection reveals a Tuareg logo, in a display that bears the "A new era begins" logo that Aprilia uses to launch its new mid-sized twin bikes. We already know what is coming next year at the EICMA show
Next to the F 900 XR, BMW also introduced the F 900 R roadster at the 2019 EICMA
BMW updated the S 1000 XR with fresh equipment, but not the shift cam engine of the 2019 S 1000 RR. Nevertheless, 165 hp should do the job nicely
The BMW R18 sports the company's biggest boxer engine thus far at 1,800cc and pre-orders are gradually opening in select countries, but no detailed specs are available yet
The Vision DC Roadster concept has been around for a while, revealing a glimpse of how BMW sees the electrified future
The production-ready Benelli Leoncino 800 in standard trim took center stage at its EICMA booth
The customer-racing Ducati Panigale V4S model is updated for 2020 based on the knowledge gathered over a year of racing all over the world
Just like its more expensive sibling, the base Ducati Panigale V4 model received updates in aerodynamics and electronics that bring it one step closer to the top-of-the-range V4R
Ducati won't kill the V2 superbikes just yet, as the Panigale V2 gets treated to the new family styling and goes for a second career
The Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour enjoys fresh globetrotting equipment
The Ducati Scrambler may well get a Hypermotard-styled variant, judging by this concept model displayed at the EICMA show
Ducati Scrambler DesertX, another EICMA concept model that points to another possible direction for Ducati's entry-level model family
The Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon is available in yellow and orange, but as of 2020 it will also get a more discrete color option
The electric LiveWire holds a central part in Harley-Davidson's EICMA booth
The collection of freshly unveiled Harley-Davidson ebikes on display at EICMA 2019
Cutaway of the inline four of the new Honda CBR1000RR-R
The CB4 concept reveals Honda's intention to move into new areas, up against motorcycles like the BMW S 1000 XR and the Kawasaki Versys 1000
The new Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin broke cover last September
Some Yamaha WorldSBK engineers investigate and photograph the engine of the new Honda CBR1000RR-R. Interestingly enough, Ten Kate Racing was a long time partner of Honda, running its WorldSBK team for several years before turning to Yamaha recently
Honda displays a small taste of four WorldSBK championships in a year celebrating 60 years of motorcycle racing and countless titles in all disciplines
Husqvarna introduced the 701 Enduro LR at EICMA, a touring version with big fat tanks and other amenities for travelers
The Husqvarna 701 Enduro LR comes equipped with a 25-liter fuel tank, almost double the standard 13-liter unit of the base model. Seems to keep the fuel quite high up though, as the bottom parts of the extended sides appear to be hollow
A brand new and quite stylish color option for the Husqvarna 701 series was unveiled at the EICMA show
Husqvarna formally announced its return to the Moto3 class of MotoGP for 2020 with the FR250GP race bike, heavily based on KTM's race prototype
Indian's new bagger, the Challenger, made its first public outing at the EICMA show
The Appaloosa is a dragster-styled custom variant of the Indian Scout that MotoGP legend Randy Mamola raced at the Sultans of Sprint series
A prototype electric sportbike found its place in Kawasaki's EICMA booth as evidence of its ongoing work in this field
Kawasaki updated the 2020 Z900 and Z650 with a host of new electronic systems plus fresh color options
Kawasaki updated the Z1000SX sport tourer to Euro 5 specs and improved its long distance comfort, as well as its electronics package
The W800 fell out of Kawasaki's range in 2016, only to return last year in two versions, Cafe and Street. This is the third option, the standard model that rolls on a 19-inch front wheel, instead of the 18-in rims of the other two variants
Jonathan Rea's all conquering Kawasaki ZX-10RR after he secured his fifth consecutive WorldSBK crown
The streetfighter class has risen above the 200-hp mark, and KTM responds with a 180-hp 1290 Super Duke R that lost weight and polished its cornering prowess
KTM unveiled the long-awaited baby adventurer, the 390 Adventure, at EICMA, based on the 390 Duke's single cylinder engine
The KTM 450 Rally that Australian Toby Price rode to victory at the Dakar 2019 race
Kymco had introduced a prototype leaning three-wheeler in 2017 and now announces the production version, CV3, for 2020, based on the powerful twin-cylinder engine of the AK500 sport scooter
Kymco keeps on rolling out new electric scooters that will join its Ionex battery exchange platform
A Kymco Ionex battery charging on a portable power bank
The 2020 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Travel is essentially a standard model with new colors and extra touring gear
This beautiful custom Moto Guzzi V85 TT is not tied to a future production model, but does come with a significant weight reduction, tipping the scales at 188 kg (415 lb)
Along with the new Seiemmezzo, Moto Morini revealed an adventure concepto model with the same 650-cc motor, the X-Cape
The Moto Morini Super Scrambler runs on the big V2 Bialblero 1200 Costa Corta engine ans packs a skeleton electronics package
The MV Agusta Supervelocce is based on the three-cylinder F3 model and constitutes the base model of the eclectic Serie Oro special that was introduced last year at EICMA
Just like the Superveloce, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR is the base model of the similar Serie Oro jewel from last year. Producing 208 hp in standard trim, the description "base model" does seem a bit out of place though
MV Agusta Brutale 1000RR, the naked bike that can do 308 km/h
MV Agusta Rush, based on the Brutale 1000RR with the same power output, but less weight and loaded with racing bits. Is expected to enter production in 2020
The new Suzuki V-Strom 1050 will come in two variants, the base model with cast wheels and the XT with spoked wheels (in yellow and orange)
Triumph recently introduced a new Rocket 3 with the massive 2.3-liter three-cylinder engine
The Bobber variant of the new Bonneville gets a TFC version, as in Triumph Factory Custom with lots of tricky bits and a high price tag
Triumph Bonneville Bud Eckins, a tribute to the legendary Amerucan stunman, available in both T100 and T120 versions
The Yamaha Tracer 700 got a nice styling remake for 2020, although not much has changed under the hood
The Yamaha TriCity leaning three-wheeler was available with a 125cc engine, but now welcomes the bigger 300cc model
The FJR1300 has defined the sport touring sector for over a decade, but Yamaha decided not to update it to Euro 5 standards. This means that the Ultimate Edition that was introduced at the EICMA show is the last of this legendary tourer, for as long as the new norms allow pre-existing models to run
Yamaha's new XTO 425 5.6-lt V8 outboard is a sight to behold, big as a tree!
Taiwan's SYM introduced the Maxsym Tl sport scooter, bringing the sporty abilities of models like the Yamaha T-Max to a much lower price range
Brough Superior and Aston Martin joined forces for a very special display at the EICMA show
Big news for Fantic Motor, as it introduced two new models based on two stroke Yamaha YZ125 engines in enduro and motocross guises and is planning to return to the world championships with them
CF Moto revealed its new inline twin 700cc engine, powering a new series of models under the CL-X name. This is the roadster version
The CF Moto CL-X Sport and Adventure variants differ only in equipment
CF Moto toys with electric mobility and ATVs by bringing a concept model called Evolution A, with no technical description but very interesting prospects
On its 90th birthday, Malaguti returns under the protective wing of Austrian group KSR, with two new models, the naked Drakon 25 and the sporty RST 125, both powered by Aprilia's popula four-stroke single
Italjet revives the infamous Dragster scooter, this time with tame four-stroke motors in 125 and 200 cc versions. Although it won't have the same ballistic performance as the two stroke that built Italjet's legend, the extreme engineering features still make the new Dragster a sight to behold
Brixton Motorcycles made its name with classic looking 125 and 250 cc models, but at EICMA it finally unveiled the production version of its new 500 inline twin engine that powers two new variants, to 500 and the 500 X
The new Brixton Crossfire series replicates the angular lines of the 500 X in a small-bodied package with a 125cc single motor
Energica has had a busy year supporting the electric MotoGP series, MotoE, but did hold back a little something for the EICMA show. The Eva Ribelle brings a higher-spec motor producing 145 hp, instead of the standard 109-hp unit
The only leaning four-wheeler in mass production comes from Swiss company Quadro, which is about to change its name to Qooder. At EICMA the XQooder that was first unveiled as a concept model a couple of years ago returns in production form, ready for 2020
The Peugeot Metropolis RS Concept is based on the well known platform of the Metropolis with the 400-cc scooter engine, this time in a styling exercise inspired by the Peugeot 308 car
Voge is a high-end new brand name used by Chinese manufacturer Loncin in order to approach the European market. The electric prototype ER 10 gives us a glimpse at what it has in mind for the near future
The Voge 500 DS is another example of Voge's immediate plans. It introduced two new petrol engines in 300 and 500 cc, with the big twin here powering an adventure model
The Hadin Panther is an electric cruiser from California, USA, making its EICMA debut
China's Segway made quite an entrance at EICMA with the Villain, a hybrid petrol/electric side by side that produces 181 hp! It can also be ordered with only the petrol engine, outputting 107 hp
France's Orcal builds small motorcycles around Chinese engines and until now its designs were based on retro styling, but as of 2020 this seems to change, as the new SK series features two modern naked bikes with engines of 300cc (SK 03) and 125cc (SK 01)
Royal Alloy announces the TG Series, a second class of scooters that borrows heavily from the Vespa tradition. The TG series brings about less angles and more fluid lines than the existing GT and GP series, built around a 300-cc motor
ME is a new Italian manufacturer of electric scooters, debuting two models, the 2.5 and 6.0. There's no difference visually between them, but the 6.0 is more powerful reaching top speed of 80 km/h, whereas the 2.5 is confined to 45 km/h
The Lambretta G325 arrived at the EICMA show as a concept model, but it will not be long before it goes into production and specs are released. in the meantime, Lambretta suggests that it will also introduce an electric model at the Auto Expo show in India in February 2020
The MQi GT is Niu's latest electric scooter, based on the existing MQ+ model but with more power, enough for a 70 km/h top speed, and roomier bodywork to accommodate a passenger
Another classic brand revival, the Victoria brand returns after it stopped producing scooters in 1966. The Nicky bears clear Vespa influences and is powered by a 300-cc Piaggio unit
This high-end Agnelli Milano Bici is in fact an electrically assisted bicycle, hiding a Bafang motor in the rear wheel hub and a battery in the fake fuel tank
Italian mag In Sella hosted this vintage-looking MV Agusta, equipped with a modern liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine from the company's contemporary lineup
Rieju has a strange suggestion for a sidecar, with this huge side-by-side two seater, linked to an electric scooter
Apparently Cineco from China beat Honda to who will produce the first eCub
250-cc baggers and police bikes, from Jedi Motors. The name says it all.
Vins is an Italian workshop that designed an innovative 250cc two-stroke sportbike and debuted it at EICMA a few years ago, centered around its own proprietary carbon monocoque frame that doubles as bodywork as well. Now its plans to include the EV-01 electric sportbike, also built around the same carbon frame
Horwin from Austria launched a new electric naked bike at EICMA in two versions. The CR6 can achieve a top speed of 95 km/h and 150 km range, whereas the CR6 Pro can go up to 105 km/h and a 130 km range
Air filter specialists DNA revealed this unique kit for Honda Monkey 125, consisting of a billet aluminum fuel tank with the air filter element integrated on the top and housing the fuel cap. It draws inspiration from the DCR017 custom KTM that DNA had unveiled at the 2017 EICMA
In a foggy and wet Milan, the Euro 5 class made a thunderous debut at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori 2019 (or EICMA) with bigger and more powerful engines. The motorcycle show also demonstrated increasing competition from the Far East at all levels, and was garnished with some exciting announcements.

EICMA holds firmly onto its leading position in the motorcycle industry as the biggest annual international exhibition. Despite competition from the alternating biennial shows in Cologne, Germany, and Tokyo, Japan, the Italian display continues to attract most manufacturers’ significant debuts.

The 77th edition of the Milan show filled eight huge halls with new motorcycles and gear, offering even more space to the ever increasing Chinese industry to showcase its progress in quality and competitiveness.

Apart from the usual key models that will inevitably attract most of the attention, this year it was the opening of a small corner booth next to Kawasaki under the title Italian Motorcycle Investment SpA that generated a lot of buzz. The rather faceless name is actually a temporary appellation for what will be soon renamed again with its traditional name, Bimota.

The announcement that Kawasaki acquired a 49.9 percent stake in Bimota broke out with a monster of a motorcycle where the Japanese supercharged power plant of the H2 meets the unique frame and hub-center suspension of the Bimota Tesi and bathes in high-end equipment.

This will be the most potent Tesi ever produced, joining in an outright horsepower war in the naked bike class. KTM picked up Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 glove, launching a new, all too powerful 1290 Super Duke R as the company faces MV Agusta’s reply in the shape of a brand new Brutale 1000 RR.

Also expanding rapidly is the Adventure motorcycle segment, with engines growing continuously in capacity to the point where BMW’s middle models now come in at 900 cc. New players are joining the fun too, such as Moto Morini and Husqvarna announcing bold new bikes.

In fact Moto Morini, in tandem with Aprilia, plays a different hand by launching new 650 and 660-cc engine platforms respectively. Some seem to have realized that the Adventure bike clan risks losing touch with the average middle-class customer.

In this sense, the absence of both Norton and CCM did strike us as a bit strange, especially for the former which has a new 650 twin engine that's supposed to spearhead an offensive on the affordable front. The English company was present at EICMA when it manufactured only an eclectic V4 superbike and a small variety of hand-built Commandos, it would therefore seem to make much more sense to return now that it has an offering with much wider appeal.

The production-ready Benelli Leoncino 800 in standard trim took center stage at its EICMA booth
On the other hand, the Chinese manufacturers keep on growing in numbers, but they also return stronger every year. Just a few years ago you’d rarely see engines bigger than 125cc, but now a large number of 300cc models (and some even bigger) of all shapes and forms appeal to a wide spectrum of western customers and have successfully claimed considerable market shares in several countries.

The Chinese presence is certainly more felt in the electric motorcycle sector, which the major global players still snub while their Asian counterparts keep on bringing out new models that appear more realistic and attractive. One cannot but wonder how far behind big factories will be when they finally decide to invest in electric.

Head to the gallery for a photographic tour of the main attractions that made the main EICMA 2019 headlines, as well as several interesting exhibits that fell under the radar.

