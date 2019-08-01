The Rocket 3 will be produced in two versions, the R and the GT. The main distinction points to the riding ergonomics, as the R places the foot pegs in a mid position, whereas the GT puts the feet forward and sits the rider 23 mm (0.9 in) lower; seat height is 773 mm (30.4 in) and 750 mm (29.5 in) on the R and GT, respectively. In both cases the pegs are adjustable, vertically in the R and horizontally in the GT.