© 2019 New Atlas
Motorcycles

Aprilia finally unveils its RS 660 sportsbike – and a Tuono 660 concept

By Loz Blain
November 05, 2019
Aprilia finally unveils its RS...
The Aprilia RS 660 production bike is here, and it's astonishingly close to the concept we saw last year
The Aprilia RS 660 production bike is here, and it's astonishingly close to the concept we saw last year
View 7 Images
Sexy aluminum swingarm and underslung, hidden exhaust
1/7
Sexy aluminum swingarm and underslung, hidden exhaust
The RS 660's full color dash gives access to the APRC electronic rider aids suite
2/7
The RS 660's full color dash gives access to the APRC electronic rider aids suite
Weird double side fairings "optimize stability at high speeds, protecting both rider and passenger from the air pressure"
3/7
Weird double side fairings "optimize stability at high speeds, protecting both rider and passenger from the air pressure"
The Aprilia RS 660 production bike is here, and it's astonishingly close to the concept we saw last year
4/7
The Aprilia RS 660 production bike is here, and it's astonishingly close to the concept we saw last year
Slightly higher handlebars, road compliance gear and no active aerodynamics are the key differences between concept and production machine
5/7
Slightly higher handlebars, road compliance gear and no active aerodynamics are the key differences between concept and production machine
Aprilia also used EICMA 2019 to reveal a "naked" Tuono 660
6/7
Aprilia also used EICMA 2019 to reveal a "naked" Tuono 660
It's not the nakedest bike you've ever seen, as with the Tuono 1100s, but those things are red-hot and this will be, too
7/7
It's not the nakedest bike you've ever seen, as with the Tuono 1100s, but those things are red-hot and this will be, too

A year ago, Aprilia brought a concept to EICMA – a neat looking 660cc sportsbike built around half an RSV4 motor, with some weird active aerodynamics. Concept bikes usually get most of their fun bits filed down to nothing on the sad, sensible road to production, but the new RS 660, unveiled at this week's EICMA show, is a rare beast indeed – a concept that has made it through the production process virtually unscathed.

Sure, it's got mirrors and a number plate hanger, slightly higher clip-on handlebars and a big, chunky, Euro-compliant exhaust. Fine, the weird active aerodynamics are gone. And yes, its red/white/blue/black color scheme looks pretty terrible next to the cleaner, carbon-centric concept. But this is basically exactly the bike we were promised; the overall look is almost identical.

And what a bike it'll be for the road: a featherweight 169 kg (373 lb) dry weight will make the RS 660 super approachable and a joy to fling around in the corners – it reminds me not a little of Yamaha's wacky SZR660 of the 1990s, a bike I owned for a few years. The Yamaha was a bit lighter still, and despite the fact that its Tén´´´eré-sourced single cylinder motor was hugely underpowered at about 40 horses, it was still jolly fun to ride because it was so easy to manhandle.

The RS 660's full color dash gives access to the APRC electronic rider aids suite
The RS 660's full color dash gives access to the APRC electronic rider aids suite

The new Aprilia 660 will be similarly manhandlable, but it won't be even a little bit underpowered. It flatly crushes the rest of the middleweight parallel twin market by pumping out 100 horses – unless you count the larger KTM Duke 790, which makes 105. Combine that with the lightweight chassis and you've got a genuine road weapon on your hands that will likely take a lot of scalps on a racetrack as well. This thing is gonna rip.

What's more, the RS 660 will get all the electronic goodies too: a ride-by-wire throttle (pretty much mandatory for high-performance bikes wishing to comply with Euro emissions standards), a six-axis IMU, and the full suite of APRC riding aids: lean angle-sensitive traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, five riding modes, you name it.

Price and availability? We don't know yet. Looking at the spec sheet and the brand name, you can expect this to be a pricey bike, particularly for a middleweight, and even more so for a parallel twin. But it'll be a joy to ride; a reasonably comfy looking, sharp-handling sportsbike with a throttle you can genuinely whack wide open on the regular. Spankability will be off the charts.

And then there's the Tuono 660 concept

Aprilia also used EICMA 2019 to reveal a "naked" Tuono 660
Aprilia also used EICMA 2019 to reveal a "naked" Tuono 660

One good motorcycle deserves another, and Aprilia has shown its hand for the next year or so by giving us a look at the 660 platform in "nakedbike" guise as well. The Tuono 660 concept is about as naked as the 1100cc Tuonos are these days: ie. not that naked at all, with plenty of plastic up front and a frame-mounted headlight fairing. But that hasn't stopped the big Tuonos from being some of the baddest and most desirable streetbikes ever made.

The Tuono 660 concept offers flat bars, a much lower screen, and side fairings that have been chopped back to give a better view of the engine. It looks like an absolute weapon, and will likely be lighter than the RS simply thanks to less plastic. Aprilia says it'll be slightly detuned to 95 horsepower, which might make for a tad more wheelie-happy torque down lower. From the looks of things, it'll get all the electronic goodies too, and interestingly Aprilia says it'll also make a 45-horsepower (34-kW) version, which will meet learner-approved motorcycle schemes in several markets with graduated licensing.

There's no word on when the mini-Tuono (Tueenie?) will hit production, but it seems reasonable to assume it'll debut at EICMA 2020 at the latest, and will look pretty much exactly like this concept when it does. Excellent!

Source: Aprilia

Tags

MotorcyclesApriliaSportsbikesConcept BikesEICMA 2019
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical and military technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production, and he remains the only New Atlas contributor willing to put his name to a sex toy review. A singer by night, he's often on the road with his a cappella band Suade.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!
Latest Stories
Load More