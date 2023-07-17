LiveWire reveals full specs for upcoming S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson spun out its electric motorcycle project in 2021, launching with the LiveWire One. A less expensive flavor was announced the following year, and now the company has revealed full specs.

The Harley-Davidson Livewire electric motorcycle was first revealed as far back as 2014, but it took another four years before a production-ready show model made an appearance in Europe and then the US. Highlights included a 146-mile city riding battery, 86 lb.ft of torque from the 105-hp motor and a top speed of 110 mph. This model went on sale mid-2019 for nearly US$30k. The spin-out to a standalone company saw that asking price significantly drop, and it now starts at $22,799.

That's still a lot of cash to splurge on a motorcycle, electric or otherwise, so a less-capable – but much cheaper – model was announced last year, with shipping estimated to start in early 2023.

LiveWire confirmed US pricing for the production version in April, aiming for delivery to customers from July. The company also opened reservations for a European Launch Edition for France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. And that pretty much brings us up to speed.

The S2 Del Mar has a wheelbase of 57.2 inches, a seat height (unladen) of 32.2 inches and a ground clearance of 6.5 inches LiveWire

The revealed specs start with an 84-hp (63-kW) electric drive that offers four ride modes, plus a custom mode, and produces 194 lb.ft (263 Nm) of torque. The S2 Del Mar can sprint to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in three seconds, on its way to a top speed of 103 mph (~166 km/h).

The 10.5-kWn battery is reckoned good for 113 miles (181.5 km) of city riding, but that could drop to just 43 miles (69 km) for sustained highway riding at 70 mph. If you happen to run out of juice within spitting distance of a Level 2 public charger, that relatively small battery can be topped up to 80% in 78 minutes or fully recharged in 142 minutes. Charging via a standard 110-V wall outlet takes 8.4 hours from empty to full.

The electric motorcycle rolls on 19-inch wheels wearing a 130/80-19 Dunlop tire at the front and a 140/80-19 tire for the back. LiveWire has treated it to a Showa adjustable inverted fork and free-piston monoshock in back, each offering 4.73 inches (12 cm) of travel.

The S2 Del Mar's companion mobile app includes bike info and ride history, weather information, navigation, and roadside assistance - should you need it LiveWire

Stopping power comes from four-piston Brembo brakes to the front and a one-piston flavor to the rear, and ABS with cornering enhancement has been included. This works with a Drag-Torque Slip Control system to manage rear-wheel slip as well as preventing rear-wheel lock when regen braking. Meanwhile, a traction control system helps deal with wheel spin during acceleration.

Elsewhere, the S2 Del Mar is built around a cast aluminum chassis, it weighs in at 436 lb (197.7 kg), has an unladen seat height of 32.2 inches (82 cm), and a ground clearance of 6.5 inches (16.5 cm). There's a round 4-inch color display for at-a-glance status checks, and the bike is capable of receiving over-the-air updates to keep things fresh. A companion mobile app offers info about the bike, along with ride history, weather information, navigation, roadside assistance and access to the owner's manual.

The S2 Del Mar carries a suggested retail price of US$15,499, though LiveWire has yet to confirm exactly when shipping to reservation holders will begin. Gray, blue and black are your color choices. You can see it in action in the short promo video below.

S2 Del Mar™ is now live on LiveWire.com

Product page: LiveWire S2 Del Mar