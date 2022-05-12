Harley-Davidson's Livewire announces second electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson spin-out electric motorcycle brand Livewire has revealed the S2 Del Mar as its second model, with a very limited edition selling out in a matter of minutes. The full production version will follow for a tempting $15k price tag.

Harley-Davidson's Project Livewire electric motorcycle plans were first revealed way back in 2014, but it took another four years for the launch of a production-ready machine and almost another year before the ~US$30k ride went on sale.

The Livewire got a bit of a rebrand and a much lower price tag in mid-2021. The price of entry to the Livewire e-moto universe has been lowered yet again for the company's second model, the S2 Del Mar.

The Launch Edition has been limited to a production run of just 100 bikes, and availability was very short-lived indeed. It will come with exclusive graphics and paint, and will be available in "Jasper Gray or Comet Indigo."

The new electric motorcycle debuts Livewire's new scalable and modular ARROW architecture, where the proprietary battery, motor, charging and control systems make up much of the actual chassis structure.

The S2 Del Mar is expected to weigh in at under 440 lb Livewire

The company is targeting its output at 80 hp (59.6 kW) for 0-60-mph (0-96-km) sprints in 3.5 seconds or less, though there's no mention of top speed at this stage. And the battery pack should be good for around 100 miles (160 km) of city riding, based on the SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure. The Del Mar's older sibling's 105-hp motor and 15.5-kWh battery offer a three-second sprint and a city riding range of 146 miles (235 km) by comparison.

Livewire's second model will roll on 19-inch wheels front and back, wrapped in custom Dunlop DT1 tires for paved or dirt motoring. The Launch Edition rides on a different set of wheels cast in aluminum, with "vaulted and tapered spoke design promotes lateral stiffness for enhanced handling performance" and a finish inspired by printed circuit boards.

The short tail section with slim seat and tracker-style short handlebar makes for an upright riding stance. And the Del Mar is expected to tip the scales at under 440 lb (199.5 kg), making it around 25 percent lighter than the Livewire One. That's about all we know for the moment, no doubt more detailed specs will be revealed closer to the availability window.

Top speed hasn't been given but riders can expect a 0-60-mph sprint in 3.5 seconds Livewire

As mentioned above, the Launch Edition S2 Del Mar sold out in under 18 minutes, and carried a suggested retail price of US$17,699. Livewire is aiming for a MSRP of $15,000 for the production version, and is currently inviting riders to register interest.

Both flavors will be assembled at Harley-Davidson's Vehicle Operations facility in York, Pennsylvania, and shipping for all bikes is due to start in the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2023. The video below has more.

