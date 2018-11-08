Meanwhile, the rear wheel seems to hang in the air from the right side, with only a slotted view through to the heavily angled shock giving any impression that the thing moves up and down behind the leather-clad, cantilevered solo seat unit. There's no brake disc to obscure your view of the tastefully machined rim, either. Moving around to the left side reveals a wide, triangular single-sided swingarm that looks terrific, as well as an ABS brake disc stacked in behind the sprocket.