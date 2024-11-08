Zero's X Line offers America's cheapest electric motorcycles

In a bid to draw in more riders and make e-motos more accessible, Zero Motorcycles has unveiled a new 'All Access' plan. At its core are six newly developed motorcycles, all priced under US$10,000. The first two electric motorcycles from this pack were unveiled at EICMA 2024.

There is no better time to be a motorcycle enthusiast. The EICMA 2024 trade expo has been going on this past week, and new product launches have been happening by the minute. Expectedly, electric launches have been grabbing quite a few headlines and Zero Motorcycles is in the thick of it.

The Californian e-moto manufacturer has ventured into a new motorcycle segment with the newly announced X line. Launching with two models, both are nimble off-road trail bikes that promise to take on the likes of Sur-Ron and Talaria off-roaders.

The XE gets a completely adjustable suspension setup with more than 7.9 inches of travel Zero Motorcycles

The Zero XE is the showstopper of the two and is priced at $6,495. The company describes this e-moto as its "first true trail bike," and credit where it's due, it does looks like a genuine off-roader. It is powered by a 4.3-kWh removable battery, which is among the biggest available in the market. The bike can reach speeds of up to 53 mph (85 km/h) thanks to a 21-hp (15.5-kW) peak-rated air-cooled motor, and it produces a whopping 468 lb.ft (634.5 Nm) of peak torque.

If battery range ever made you anxious, you'll be happy to know that it's got a per-charge range of 65 miles (104 km) on it. As for recharge time, it takes 5.5 hours to get it up to 100%. Sadly though, the US version will not be street-legal, at least at the time of writing. Those living in Europe will, however, be treated to a street-legal certification for the XE.

The XB packs a 2.4-kWh battery, which is easily removable for charging Zero Motorcycles

In the hardware department, it gets upside-down forks and monoshock suspension, both of which have more than 7.9 inches of travel and are completely adjustable. The 240-mm front and 220-mm rear disc brakes offer plenty of stopping power. At 223 lb (101 kg), it is still a lightweight off-road bike considering its battery size. All of this alongside the 21/18-inch wheel combination makes the XE look like a pretty well-balanced off-roader.

The second of the new models is the Zero XB, priced at $4,195. That means it's not only the cheapest Zero motorcycle so far, it's also the most affordable electric motorcycle to come out of America. It's obviously smaller than the XE, and has specs more in line with Sur-Ron or Talaria.

The Zero XB is priced at $4,195 Zero Motorcycles

This one's powered by a smaller 2.4-kWh battery, which is easily removable for charging. This feeds a less powerful 10-hp (7.5-kW) motor which produces 275 lb.ft (372 Nm) of torque. Additionally, the bike's stated top speed is only 28 mph (45 km/h), and it has a per-charge range of 47 miles (75 km), according to Zero. Only time will tell how true this projection turns out to be.

This one weighs 139 lb (63 kg), so you could practically pick it up without much effort. It also gets upside-down forks and a monoshock, albeit with a reduced travel of 5.9 inches, although both are still fully adjustable. The XB gets 19/19-inch spoke wheels with single-petal rotors and knobby tires. If you do run out of charge, it would take you three hours to get it juiced back up again.

The XB is powered by a smaller motor producing 10 hp (7.5 kW) of peak power Zero Motorcycles

On top of all that, you get a whole list of features for both bikes. This includes LED headlights, dual USB charging ports, high-end switchgear, a 2.5-inch TFT instrument cluster, and what Zero calls ‘precise throttle response.’ I also reckon there would be traction control and ride modes on offer too considering they are staples in such e-motos, but that remains unconfirmed as of now.

The price tags for the X line address one of the biggest complaints people have had with electric motorcycles for years: accessibility. Most examples in America are priced ridiculously high, enough to keep the ordinary consumer at arm’s length. If Zero’s All-Access strategy pays off, we might well be looking at mass e-moto adoption.

Zero's new low-cost bikes were unveiled at EICMA 2024 Zero Motorcycles

This All Access plan is made possible in large part due to the success of Zero’s partnership with Zongshen, a leading Chinese motorcycle maker. Thanks to this collaboration, the bikes seem to benefit from Zongshen's ability to provide reasonably priced equipment such as motors and batteries. The factory-tuned suspension, the premium TFT instrument panels, the incredibly detailed and easily accessible user interface, and the precise throttle response are all hallmarks of Zero.

In addition to these two bikes, Zero Motorcycles also teased a potential third of the six bikes in the All-Access strategy. It’s called the Neutrino (concept), and it might just be the one that takes the accolades.

The Neutrino (concept) is the potential third of the six bikes of Zero's All-Access strategy Zero Motorcycles

It's set to get a brand-new powertrain called the N1, which Zero has been developing with a focus on a smaller form factor. It tips the scale at 300 lb (136 kg), offering roughly 19 horsepower, 75 miles (120 km) of range, and a top speed of 65 mph (105 km/h). It will also most likely be the only e-moto from a major OEM that will feature onboard charging.

Keep in mind that these specs are estimates at this stage as the bike is still technically in the testing and development stage. “You know, if we launched this bike today, it would be the lightest, the longest range, and the best-performing product on the street in the urban/commute category,” noted Sam Paschel, Zero CEO.

Remember, it would still have to comply with Zero’s ambition to keep these bikes under $10,000. In an interview with Gear Patrol, Paschel remarked, “The whole team would be disappointed if we couldn’t bring it in under $8,000.”

The three bikes were teased ahead of EICMA 2024 Zero Motorcycles

Do you hear that, folks? Proper, affordable American-made electric motorcycles will soon be a reality. That’s one less barrier to e-moto adoption than we had yesterday. What’s your take?

Source: Zero