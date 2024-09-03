Low-price electric dirt bike powers through the rough

Riders looking to quietly tear up dirt without breaking the bank might look to Sur-Ron e-motos to quench their thirst for trail-riding thrills. But with the launch of the Sting MX5 Pro electric dirt bike, Talaria has unleashed a compelling alternative.

Though Talaria lists its models as ebikes, they're not the pedal-assist two-wheelers we're accustomed to sporting that moniker, but rather electric dirt bikes waiting for torque-tastic adventure.

The company has treated its latest model to a 5.5-kW mid-mount motor that peaks at 13.44 kW and produces 500 Nm (368.8 lb.ft) of torque. The motor's inner rotor, stator and outer air-cooled structure have been redesigned for improved performance, while new firmware makes for a quicker response.

The bike will ship factory limited to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), though this can be unlocked to allow the bike to zip up to 50 mph when motoring off-road. Three ride modes are available.

The Talaria Sting MX5 Pro features a 13.4-kW motor (peak) for 500 Nm of torque, and a 2,880-Wh Samsung battery Talaria

The MX5 features a 72-V/40-Ah battery that's made up of Samsung 21700 cells, for 62 miles (100 km) of per-charge range at 15 mph (25 km/h), which will naturally drop quite a bit at full tilt. Regen braking is available via a switch at the handlebar, and can be adjusted over four levels. A new color TFT display shows key ride info.

Elsewhere, the e-moto is built around a 6061 T4/T6 aluminum alloy chassis, offers a 33.1-inch (84-cm) seat height, and gains a thicker comfort seat. There's 11.8-inches (300-mm) of ground clearance, though vital components are protected, and the rider benefits from anti-skid MX footpegs.

An adjustable air-sprung fork with 220 mm of travel, plus a rear shock offering 85 mm of give, should help soak up some of the bumps. The bike comes with a heavy duty chain and sprocket set, 19-inch wheels sporting off-road tires, a reinforced rear swingarm designed to withstand the higher output of the motor, 4-piston hydraulic brakes with 220-mm rotors, and a LED headlight.

The Talaria Sting MX5 Pro was recently launched in China, and is already available in the US from Luna Cycle for US$4,700 (though is currently shown as out of stock).

Source: Talaria