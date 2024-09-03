© 2024 New Atlas
Low-price electric dirt bike powers through the rough

By Paul Ridden
September 03, 2024
Low-price electric dirt bike powers through the rough
The Talaria Sting MX5 Pro is on sale in the US for $4,700 via Luna Cycle
The Talaria Sting MX5 Pro is on sale in the US for $4,700 via Luna Cycle
Riders looking to quietly tear up dirt without breaking the bank might look to Sur-Ron e-motos to quench their thirst for trail-riding thrills. But with the launch of the Sting MX5 Pro electric dirt bike, Talaria has unleashed a compelling alternative.

Though Talaria lists its models as ebikes, they're not the pedal-assist two-wheelers we're accustomed to sporting that moniker, but rather electric dirt bikes waiting for torque-tastic adventure.

The company has treated its latest model to a 5.5-kW mid-mount motor that peaks at 13.44 kW and produces 500 Nm (368.8 lb.ft) of torque. The motor's inner rotor, stator and outer air-cooled structure have been redesigned for improved performance, while new firmware makes for a quicker response.

The bike will ship factory limited to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), though this can be unlocked to allow the bike to zip up to 50 mph when motoring off-road. Three ride modes are available.

The Talaria Sting MX5 Pro features a 13.4-kW motor (peak) for 500 Nm of torque, and a 2,880-Wh Samsung battery
The Talaria Sting MX5 Pro features a 13.4-kW motor (peak) for 500 Nm of torque, and a 2,880-Wh Samsung battery

The MX5 features a 72-V/40-Ah battery that's made up of Samsung 21700 cells, for 62 miles (100 km) of per-charge range at 15 mph (25 km/h), which will naturally drop quite a bit at full tilt. Regen braking is available via a switch at the handlebar, and can be adjusted over four levels. A new color TFT display shows key ride info.

Elsewhere, the e-moto is built around a 6061 T4/T6 aluminum alloy chassis, offers a 33.1-inch (84-cm) seat height, and gains a thicker comfort seat. There's 11.8-inches (300-mm) of ground clearance, though vital components are protected, and the rider benefits from anti-skid MX footpegs.

An adjustable air-sprung fork with 220 mm of travel, plus a rear shock offering 85 mm of give, should help soak up some of the bumps. The bike comes with a heavy duty chain and sprocket set, 19-inch wheels sporting off-road tires, a reinforced rear swingarm designed to withstand the higher output of the motor, 4-piston hydraulic brakes with 220-mm rotors, and a LED headlight.

The Talaria Sting MX5 Pro was recently launched in China, and is already available in the US from Luna Cycle for US$4,700 (though is currently shown as out of stock).

Source: Talaria

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

