$3,200 rugged mini is the perfect cheaper Honda Trail 125 alternative

Mini motos have always thrived on a simple idea: small, useful motorcycles that punch well above their weight. What started as post-war utility machines quickly transformed into farm runabouts and then eventually into cult favorites like Honda’s Trail series in more recent times.

Now, these mini motos have created a whole new segment of their own – and for good reason, too. These bikes have never been about speed or the spec sheet; they’re all about approachability, reliability, and going places you’d think twice about tackling on bigger bikes.

The AJS Imber 125 is exactly that, and cheaper than the most renowned mini-moto on the market – the Honda Trail 125. Now, AJS isn’t exactly a household name. The bikemaker originates from the UK and dates back to the early 1900s, formerly known for producing top-quality motorcycles and winning races. Now, though, the company specializes in inexpensive, approachable, small-displacement bikes.

The Imber 125 comes with a 125cc air-cooled SOHC engine AJS Motorcycles

The Imber 125 comes from the same stable, and as its name suggests, it packs a 125cc air-cooled SOHC engine that produces about 9.2 horsepower (6.91 kW) at 8,000 rpm. That motor comes mated to a four-speed gearbox and semi-automatic centrifugal clutch – no clutch lever, no fuss.

For someone looking for an alternative to the pricier ~US$4,200 Honda Trail 125, that’s music to the ears – a similar clutch-free, heel-and-toe-shifter kind of experience for a fraction of the price.

And in case you feel like hauling some stuff around, there’s a big rear luggage rack that comes as standard, along with a nifty metal rack in front of the rider’s seat. There’s also some additional cargo space above the round headlight at the front. Pretty neat!

Ground clearance is at 7.5 inches (190 mm), while the seat height is listed at 31.8 inches (810 mm) at its highest and 30 inches (760 mm) if you go with the lower option.

A big rear luggage rack comes as standard AJS Motorcycles

The mini moto also sports an upswept exhaust and a spoked-wheel setup wrapped in dual sport tires, which seems to suggest you can take the little thing off-road.

Braking is a single-disc setup at both ends, while telescopic front forks take care of front suspension and airbag twin rear shocks do the job at the back. You also get both an electric and a kick starter, with LED lighting all around, plus an LED dash.

AJS included a center stand on the Imber 125, which is handy for maintenance. You get a 2.2-gallon (8.5-liter) fuel tank, with the whole thing claimed to weigh 254 lb (115 kg) in total.

The price is the best part. The Imber 125 starts at £2,349. That’s about US$3,200. In comparison, the Honda Trail125 starts at $4,099 in the US.

The Imber 125 is priced at £2,349 (about US$3,200) AJS Motorcycles

While there’s probably no comparison in terms of long-term durability, the Imber does offer far better value. A similar little engine, similar off-road credentials, and a similar take anywhere, haul anything personality.

In an era where motorcycles are becoming heavier, faster, and more expensive, we could certainly use more affordable alternatives in an increasingly challenging economy.

Will the Imber 125 come Stateside? Probably not. But one can hope. If it doesn’t, you have the likes of CSC's Wolf 125, offering a similar ride for even less cash.

Source: AJS Motorcycles