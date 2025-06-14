Mercedes’ goes retro with limited-edition 1980s-inspired G-Class

Mercedes-Benz has just released a striking new model: a limited-run version of the iconic G-Class off-roader. This special edition pays homage to the very first G-Class model series, the W460, particularly recalling the 280 GE which served as the foundation for the legendary "Geländewagen."

Its name, however, is quite unique: "STRONGER THAN THE 1980s." While the name might be unconventional for a Mercedes-Benz, the vehicle features a plethora of vintage-inspired stylistic flourishes both inside and out, alongside distinctive new paint finishes and an expanded feature list.

Compared to the standard modern G-Class, notable changes inspired by vintage models are evident. Up front, these include a classic Mercedes-Benz symbol on the bonnet, protective headlight cages, a blacked-out grille and front bumper, and traditional orange indicator lenses (replacing the standard model's clear/darkened units).

Further exterior additions enhance the retro-utilitarian aesthetic: a large standard roof rack with a rear ladder, a special soft cover for the tailgate-mounted spare wheel (featuring classic Mercedes-Benz lettering), a custom 'Schöckl Proved' insignia on the B-pillar, and new five-spoke 18-inch silver alloy wheels inspired by the W460. Mud flaps are also included, emphasizing its off-road readiness.

Buyers can choose between two authentic paint colors reminiscent of the 1980s: Agave Green Solid and Colorado Beige Solid. Regardless of the chosen color, consistent elements include a black finish for the grille, wheel arches, and mirrors, along with the W460-style five-spoke silver alloy wheels featuring the Mercedes-star insignia.

Inside, the layout remains largely unchanged from the modern G-Class, retaining features like the dual 12.3-inch screens, sunroof, and Burmester 3D surround sound system. However, key retro touches differentiate this edition, including a center console section trimmed in fabric reminiscent of the 1980s G-Class upholstery and "STRONGER THAN THE 1980s" lettering on the passenger grab handle.

Mercedes-Benz has announced a limited production run of 460 units globally for the STRONGER THAN THE 1980s edition. It will be available based on the G 450 d (diesel) and G 500 (gasoline) variants.

Both powertrains, already available in various markets, are mild-hybrid straight-6 engines paired with 9-speed automatic transmissions. The G 450 d's 2.9-liter turbo-diesel engine produces 367 horsepower and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, while the G 500's 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine delivers 449 horsepower and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque.

In terms of performance, the petrol G 500 is slightly faster, completing the 0-60 mph sprint in 5.4 seconds. The diesel G 450 d achieves the same sprint in 5.8 seconds. The top speed for both variants is electronically limited to 130 mph (210 km/h).

One question arises: Did Mercedes-Benz miss an opportunity by not offering this edition with the top-of-the-line V8-powered AMG engine?

Pricing in Europe starts at €160,055. North American availability and pricing haven't been officially confirmed for this specific edition, but estimates based on potential importation suggest a possible starting point slightly over US $180,000. Deliveries are expected to begin later in 2025.

Overall, what stands out most positively about this limited edition is its apparent focus on capability and heritage over pure aesthetics. The inclusion of modest 18-inch five-spoke wheels and practical mud flaps, instead of the oversized 20-plus-inch wheels and low-profile tires often seen on modern luxury SUVs, is a welcome touch. The STRONGER THAN THE 1980s G-Class feels like a fitting return to the model's rugged roots, especially considering many high-performance G-Class variants rarely venture far off-road.

Source: Mercedes