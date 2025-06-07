Triumph's entry-level scrambler gets even more off-road ready

If you’re like me and think motorcycles are cool, you probably know scramblers sit at the top of the pile: They epitomize all that is cool about two wheels, originally being built for motorcycle trials competitions in early 1900s Britain.

Now, more than a century later, scramblers remain one of the best two-wheel options out there. And if scramblers are your thing, you’re likely well aware of Triumph’s lineup.

While the big, shiny, top-of-the-line Triumph Scramblers are undeniably fun, it’s actually their smallest displacement offering that’s making waves. Triumph broke sales records in 2024, surpassing 100,000 bikes sold, thanks in large part to the entry-level Speed and Scrambler 400 models. Now, the British brand has introduced a new trim that offers a more off-road-ready alternative to the standard Scrambler 400 X.

The newly-released Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Triumph Motorcycles

The newly released Triumph Scrambler 400 XC sets itself apart with a series of subtle styling tweaks. It features cross-spoke tubeless wheels that are both visually striking and reliable off-road. Its rally-inspired look is further enhanced by a color-matched flyscreen and a beak-style front mudguard.

Sure, it looks cool, but it also pairs nicely with those gorgeous golden inverted forks. There’s even a classic scrambler-style number plate mounted on the kickstand side beneath the seat.

You also get added engine crash protection to help safeguard vital components, so there’s no need to rush out for aftermarket parts. Triumph offers several unique colorways to further differentiate the XC: Racing Yellow, Storm Grey, and Vanilla White.

Under the hood (or rather, tank), the engine remains unchanged: a 398cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-valve DOHC unit producing 39.5 hp at 8,000 RPM and 27.6 lb-ft (37.5 Nm) of torque at 6,500 RPM. It’s a punchy little powerplant that handles everything from city traffic to sandy trails with ease, thanks to its wide torque spread and responsive throttle.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC offers additional crash protection around the engine to protect vital parts Triumph Motorcycles

Key specs shared between the two variants include a seat height of 32.9 inches (835.6 mm), a 3.4-gallon (13-liter) fuel tank, 5.9 inches of suspension travel at both ends, and braking hardware consisting of a 230-mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper and a 320-mm front disc with a four-piston radial caliper.

All things considered, there’s not a massive difference between the Scrambler 400 X and the XC, but let’s be real, we’ve seen new trims launch with nothing more than an updated paint job. So kudos to Triumph for giving the XC a few meaningful upgrades.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC sports a color-matched flyscreen and a beak-style front mudguard Triumph Motorcycles

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is priced at US$5,795. As for the shiny new XC, it’s currently exclusive to India. Will it make its way Stateside? Hard to say. But since the Scrambler 400 X eventually landed there, there’s a good chance its off-road sibling will too. A lot of “mights” in there, eh?

Source: Triumph