Xiaomi attracts a crowd with Tesla-targeting YU7 Electric SUV

Xiaomi might not be a seasoned veteran in the auto industry, but the electronics-turned-automotive giant is currently one of the hottest players in China’s EV space. That’s largely thanks to the launch of its all-new SUV, the YU7.

This marks only the second vehicle from the consumer tech titan, following the hugely successful SU7 – the same car that recently outsold Tesla’s Model 3 in China.

Now, with the YU7, Xiaomi is setting its sights on Tesla’s best-seller: the Model Y. Before the YU7 even officially launched, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun publicly declared that the company aimed to surpass Model Y sales in China. "Model Y is a global best-seller and has led the EV market for years. Many of you asked if Xiaomi YU7 can surpass Model Y’s sales in China. We’ve set that as our goal, with deep respect for what Model Y has accomplished," Jun stated.

About 240,000 orders were placed in the first 18 hours following the YU7's launch Xiaomi

Then came the real surprise. According to Reuters, about 240,000 orders were placed in the first 18 hours after the YU7’s launch – orders that Xiaomi considers "locked in." The response triggered a buying frenzy across China.

These figures include both customers who paid sizable deposits for ready-to-deliver vehicles and others who secured pre-production units with smaller deposits. Within just one hour of launch, Xiaomi announced 289,000 pre-orders, which is over three times the number received for the SU7. And remember, this is for a ¥253,500 (around US$35,360) vehicle, not a $300 smartphone.

However, Jun later noted that many of these orders might have come from scalpers. That suspicion was confirmed when listings flooded Chinese resale platform Xianyu, with people trying to sell their place in the queue. Xiaomi responded by limiting purchases to two vehicles per customer to ensure fairer distribution.

The YU7 comes with a 16.1-inch touch-screen Xiaomi

The YU7 offers more than just hype. Physically, it’s larger than both its predecessor, the SU7, and its chief rival, the Model Y. It boasts a 118.1-inch (3,000-mm) wheelbase, and measures 196.8 in (4,999 mm) long, 78.5 in (1,996 mm) wide, and 63.3 in (1,608 mm) tall. With “bigger is better” still a prevailing sentiment in the auto world, the YU7 scores points on size alone.

Performance-wise, the base model features a single rear-mounted motor producing 235 kW (315 hp) and 389.4 lb-ft (528 Nm) of torque. It can hit 60 mph (97 km/h) in 5.88 seconds and tops out at 149 mph (240 km/h). Tesla’s Model Y still has the edge here with a faster 0–60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and 503 hp, but Xiaomi offers higher trims for those chasing performance.

The YU7 Pro boosts output to 365 kW (489 hp) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm), while the top-tier YU7 Max cranks things up to a whopping 508 kW (681 hp) and 638.7 lb-ft (866 Nm) of torque.

The YU7 is currently only available in China Xiaomi

The base YU7 comes with a 96.3-kWh battery delivering a CLTC-rated range of 519 miles (835 km). Fast-charging takes the battery from 10% to 80% in just 21 minutes. That’s a major upgrade over the Model Y, which offers a 446-mile (719-km) max range and a smaller 78.4-kWh battery.

Tech-wise, the YU7 packs LiDAR, 4D mmWave radar, 11 HD cameras, and 12 ultrasonic sensors. While Jun admitted that Tesla’s driving assistance software is superior, he claimed the YU7 outshines the Model Y in several other areas.

The cabin is dominated by the Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display, which is essentially an expansive 3.6-ft-wide (1.1-m) dashboard HUD with three customizable zones. There’s also a 16.1-inch touchscreen interface that controls most vehicle functions, supports in-car apps, and is compatible with Apple CarPlay.

Xiaomi includes nine magnetic mounting points in the YU7 Xiaomi

Xiaomi leans into its consumer tech heritage with some handy – and sometimes quirky – accessories. The YU7 features nine magnetic mounting points, dual-thread connectors delivering up to 27 W of power, and a suite of branded add-ons: magnetic tissue boxes, phone holders, even a customizable magnetic button that can open the glove box, dim the roof, or control media.

Oh, and there's also a 4K gimbal camera to monitor the cabin or check on pets in “pet mode.”

Storage is generous. With the rear seats folded, boot capacity expands from 24 cubic feet (678 L) to 62 cubic feet (1,758 L). The frunk adds another 5 cubic feet (141 L), making it larger than the Model Y’s. Oh, and did I mention it can be powered and operated hands-free with voice commands?

The YU7's 5 cubic-feet (141-L) frunk Xiaomi

Perhaps most notably, the YU7 undercuts the price of the Model Y by almost 4% in China. That’s a significant blow to Tesla, whose Model Y typically outsells the Model 3 two-to-one in the Chinese market, as Electrek pointed out.

But it's not just Tesla that should be paying attention. Domestic giants like BYD and Geely may also be nervously watching Xiaomi’s rise.

For now, the YU7 is only available in China. Given the pre-order tsunami, Xiaomi is likely booked out for the year. And with global expansion not slated until 2027, Western markets may be waiting a while.

Source: Xiaomi