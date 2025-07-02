An unlikely Royal Enfield is hiding beneath this one-off race replica

There's no way you’re looking at this custom and thinking it’s a Royal Enfield … until you spot the engine. The bike is the work of Pepo Rosell, aka XTR Pepo, a Madrid-based custom builder who mostly goes with twin-cylinder Italian bikes, often Ducatis. This, as you can tell, is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Aptly called "GRR," this exotic custom is a one-off supermono sportsbike based on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450. It debuted last month at the Wheels and Waves festival in Biarritz, a five-day event that honors motorbikes and surf culture and annually showcases a number of factory-backed customs.

This is a proper commissioned project, with Royal Enfield reaching out to Rosell to build a bike to prove its credentials ... and did he ever do a swell job.

You see, the Super Single class has historically been dominated by a combination of Japanese dirt bikes converted into fully faired road racers and factory-made KTMs like the RC390, that can be effortlessly converted into low-cost racing bikes.

So, for RE to choose a custom project like this to demonstrate the abilities of the new 452cc liquid-cooled engine seemed like the perfect collaboration. “I like singles very much,” said Pepo, speaking with BikeEXIF. “So when Royal Enfield proposed that I work with the Guerrilla, I saw the opportunity to make a super-single with no compromise – a race bike for track and road use.”

To kick things off, Pepo disassembled the entire bike, right to the frame. He then altered that frame to accommodate the changes he had in mind – a sculpted fuel tank, quarter fairing, belly pan, and other fiberglass components. What immediately sticks out to me is the single seat arrangement, an integrated pillion seat cowl with a backrest, and an XTR carbon fiber rear mudguard and tire hugger. How charmingly 90s!

Rosell collaborated with Italian company Futura 2000 to 3D model, prototype, and construct castings for his unique fiberglass fairings. The fuel tank, seat, and tail are all monocoque, plus the tank has a transparent strip that allows the fuel level to be monitored.

The same stock 452cc liquid-cooled engine powers the custom bike, which generates roughly 39 horsepower. But thanks to a clever airbox mod, it has been slightly tweaked. A titanium Spark muffler and a 45-mm exhaust header, constructed by Xpipe, are used to release the fumes.

The stock swingarm is ditched for a slightly more racing-oriented aluminum arm from the Aprilia RS660. Next, a custom mount and a bespoke Nitron R1 adjustable rear shock were added to the setup.

At the front, you get 43-mm inverted Showa forks that can be adjusted for compression and rebound, replacing the basic conventional forks and gaiters. But to have that front end dialed in just as perfectly, there's a pair of custom triple clamps CNC-machined out of billet aluminum by S&P.

In the opposite direction, a custom subframe accommodates the newly adjustable footpeg arrangement really well, which enhances cornering ground clearance. When combined with clip-on bars, this results in a far more aggressive riding stance than usual.

The OEM speedo (which has been remounted on a specially made bracket), Domino grips, and Discacciati levers are all other key parts of the cockpit. Then there's the vibrant livery, which features a bright red frame and a few carbon fiber highlights along with a heady blend of bold colors, chunky graphics, and sponsor logos.

Massive calipers and exquisite 320-mm floating rotors are added from the Discacciati parts catalog, powered by a PR 19 master cylinder mounted on the bars. The rear brake employs a Brembo caliper, which was also taken from an Aprilia.

The bike additionally swaps the stock wheels for aluminum Dymag CH3 wheels which are not just lighter, but also remind us of the traditional three-spoke design found on the bikes of racing greats like Eddie Lawson. A set of Continental ContiSportAttack 2 tires offer ample traction for the bike's weight and power.

Which brings me to the main point – the bike weighs a bare 289 lb (131 kg) – with Rosell having managed to shave a massive 117 lb (53 kg) from the stock Guerrilla's curb weight of 405 lb (184 kg).

The Guerrilla 450 is still one of the few bikes from Royal Enfield’s stable that eludes the American market. And you won't be any luckier to get your hands on one in the form of this custom GRR. But that’s not the point.

Nobody ever imagined a 450-engine from Royal Enfield would find its way on an XTR build, but here we are. Does this point to what the future holds for Royal Enfield? Racing? I sure as hell hope it does!

Source: XTR Pepo