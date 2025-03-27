DTRe Vince: Trevor Motorcycles' 22kW, 266-lb belt-driven electric scrambler

Electric motorcycle options just grew a bit more with the launch of Trevor Motorcycles’ DTRe Vince, an all-out street-legal scrambler that comes straight from Belgium. From the looks of things, it might just be the ideal bike for city commuting and occasional trail riding.

Created in partnership with Alain Maris Racing (Sint-Niklaas), the electric scram embodies a distinctive vision: to go beyond the limitations of conventional gas-powered motorcycle design and create something special for the modern-day rider.

It becomes the second production model from Trevor Motorcycles, following the DTRe Stella, a one-of-a-kind electric flat-tracker. With a range of around 60 miles (97 km), it might not exactly make for a great option to tour the country, but for a purpose-built scrambler, it ticks most of the boxes.

I covered Terra Bikes’ $6,199 e-scrambler a few days ago. Along with the Land Moto District and the Switch Moto e-Scrambler, it certainly seems like there are many more scram options in the electric segment than ever before.

The DTRe Vince comes with a nominal output of 11 kW and a peak power of 22 kW, so you will get the peppy acceleration that electric motorcycles are known for. Its 60-mile real-world range is when paired with a 5.0 kWh battery, which takes two hours to charge from 0 to 100%.

Compare those numbers to the Terra Scram and you see a similar range, but a considerably faster-charging bike in the DTRe Vince – exactly thrice as fast.

Now there might be a few people who’d shake their heads at that range, but remember, it’s a scrambler. It’s not meant to go hundreds of miles on straight highways. It’s meant to be an easy, throw-it-anywhere kind of a bike, perfect for occasional city runs.

The most notable part of the bike is the Gates belt drive instead of a conventional chain drive, which makes for a smoother, quieter ride. And at 266 lb (121 kg), the bike is also incredibly light and easy to handle. Sweet!

Seat height is listed at 35.8 inches (91 cm), which means it might not be the easiest to get used to for shorter riders. Once you've got going, the bike should be easy to control thanks to the wide handlebars, the upright seating position, and Nissin brakes.

Not a whole lot of other information is known at present. The DTRe Vince comes completely street-legal for European roads. As for the USA, the brand is currently in the process of adding a foot brake for homologation purposes.

Jeroen-vincent Nagels & Philippe Stella (founders, Trevor Motorcycles) with the DTRe Vince Trevor Motorcycles

At €8,223 (US$8,852), Trevor prioritized limiting the base price for the motorcycle below €10,000. I definitely appreciate that effort, especially considering most other electric motorcycles are usually priced at a premium.

Source: Trevor Motorcycles