Trevor's premium electric flat tracker quietly kicks up US dirt

Following its European launch earlier this year, Belgium's electric motorcycle builder Trevor has revealed that its DTRe Stella hand-built off-road-spec flat tracker is now being made available to US riders.

The flat-track-inspired electric off-roader rocks a stripped-back, barebones aesthetic with a chromoly trellis frame featuring a CNC-machined alloy swingarm. The bike has a seat height of 35.8 inches (91 cm), and tips the scales at 183 lb (83 kg).

At its heart is an 8-kW air-cooled brushless 3-phase DC motor that peaks at 11 kW with a direct chain drive, single-speed transmission for 47.5 Nm (35 lb.ft) at the crank and 317 Nm (234 lb.ft) at the rear wheel. Top speed for the US model is reported to be 56 mph (90 km/h).

Positioned under the "fuel tank" is a 2.7-kWh Li-ion battery for up to 54 miles (87 km) of WMTC per-charge off-roading. Top ups take around an hour via a 3-kW charger. At-a-glance ride info such as speed and remaining battery can be viewed on the dash seated behind the Domino Racing aluminum handlebar.

Soaking up bumpy terrain is the job of Sarolea Performance Technology squish front and back. The e-moto rides on 19-inch Hahn wheels wrapped in chunky Mitas H-18 tires, with Beringer brake calipers gripping the discs front and back to slow down and stop.

"It’s incredibly exciting to be launching the DTRe Stella in the US market, and to continuously hear the amazing responses from our customers who absolutely love the look, feel, and performance of the bike," said Jeroen-vincent Nagels, co-founder and Technical Director at Trevor. "The market is flooded with EVs, but Trevor comes in for those who are looking for a premium product that demonstrates a design-first approach. It immediately catches the eye with its clean lines, and then of course the performance blows you away. There’s nothing like it out there."

The DTRe Stella is available to US customers now for a suggested retail price of US$11,975. Custom body colors can be accommodated. You can see the DTRe in action at Wheels & Waves in the video below.

