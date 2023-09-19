© 2023 New Atlas
Trevor's premium electric flat tracker quietly kicks up US dirt

By Paul Ridden
September 19, 2023
US riders can now order the DTRe Stella flat-track-inspired electric off-road-spec motorcycle
The DTRe Stella electric motorcycle sports an 11-kW (peak) motor and 2.7-kWh battery
Per-charge WMTC range is reported to be 54 miles, and the DTRe Stella has a top speed of 56 mph
The US-spec DTRe Stella electric motorcycle weighs in at 183 lb
The DTRe Stella has been developed in collaboration with Sarolea Performance Technology, promising "meticulous craftsmanship, and the strict integration of premium OEM parts"
The US version of the DTRe Stella electric flat tracker is for off-road use only, but street-legal variants are available in Europe
Following its European launch earlier this year, Belgium's electric motorcycle builder Trevor has revealed that its DTRe Stella hand-built off-road-spec flat tracker is now being made available to US riders.

The flat-track-inspired electric off-roader rocks a stripped-back, barebones aesthetic with a chromoly trellis frame featuring a CNC-machined alloy swingarm. The bike has a seat height of 35.8 inches (91 cm), and tips the scales at 183 lb (83 kg).

At its heart is an 8-kW air-cooled brushless 3-phase DC motor that peaks at 11 kW with a direct chain drive, single-speed transmission for 47.5 Nm (35 lb.ft) at the crank and 317 Nm (234 lb.ft) at the rear wheel. Top speed for the US model is reported to be 56 mph (90 km/h).

Positioned under the "fuel tank" is a 2.7-kWh Li-ion battery for up to 54 miles (87 km) of WMTC per-charge off-roading. Top ups take around an hour via a 3-kW charger. At-a-glance ride info such as speed and remaining battery can be viewed on the dash seated behind the Domino Racing aluminum handlebar.

The US-spec DTRe Stella electric motorcycle weighs in at 183 lb
Soaking up bumpy terrain is the job of Sarolea Performance Technology squish front and back. The e-moto rides on 19-inch Hahn wheels wrapped in chunky Mitas H-18 tires, with Beringer brake calipers gripping the discs front and back to slow down and stop.

"It’s incredibly exciting to be launching the DTRe Stella in the US market, and to continuously hear the amazing responses from our customers who absolutely love the look, feel, and performance of the bike," said Jeroen-vincent Nagels, co-founder and Technical Director at Trevor. "The market is flooded with EVs, but Trevor comes in for those who are looking for a premium product that demonstrates a design-first approach. It immediately catches the eye with its clean lines, and then of course the performance blows you away. There’s nothing like it out there."

The DTRe Stella is available to US customers now for a suggested retail price of US$11,975. Custom body colors can be accommodated. You can see the DTRe in action at Wheels & Waves in the video below.

TREVOR MOTORCYCLES AT WHEELS & WAVES 2023

Product page: Trevor DTRe Stella

While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

