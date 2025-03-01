$6,199 e-scrambler boasts sub-200-lb weight with a 70+ mile range

Another unearthed gem from Indiegogo comes in the form of Terra Bikes’ audacious electric scrambler. There’s much to it – a big battery, purpose-built frame, lightweight body, and long travel suspension. But best of all it looks the part.

Terra Bikes is an electric motorcycle company out of Western Colorado. It specializes in long-travel scramblers that are equally well-suited for the dirt as they are for the city. It was founded in 2020 and the Terra Prime, as it is called, is its very first offering.

You’re looking at what Terra claims to be the world’s first true dual-terrain electric scrambler. How true that claim is remains to be seen for there have been quite a few electric scramblers that have popped up in the past: from the Land Moto District, the Switch Moto e-Scrambler to the weirdly named EMGo scrAmper S1.

The bike's brushless mid-drive motor is good for a modest top speed of 55 mph Terra Bikes

Now I’m what they call an off-road junkie. I love most vehicles built to take a beating and the Terra Prime certainly checks that box. Add to that the fact that it is electric and thus there are fewer moving parts to worry about, I likey!

So what’s in it? It comes with two battery pack options – a 72-V lithium 40-Ah pack and a 65-Ah pack. With the latter, the bike offers a range of 70+ miles (112+ km) on a single charge, which, by the way, takes six hours to go from 0 to 100%. When going off-road, that range does drop to about 40 miles (65 km) or about three hours of ride time, Terra claims.

At the business end of things is a brushless mid-drive motor that is claimed to deliver enough torque for hill climbing, although specific performance numbers aren’t available yet. The motor is good for a modest top speed of 55 mph (88.5 km/h) and the bike runs on a direct chain drive.

You also get multiple ride modes: one being the eco-mode, the second for city commuting, and the third for that extra torque you require for hill climbs. Up front, there’s a 7-inch LED screen speedometer that is pretty straightforward, a 21-W LED projector headlight, and turn indicators, both at the front and back.

Terra carefully incorporated several DOT-required parts to ensure the bike remains street-legal. A standard DOT-approved horn as well as an assigned VIN is all there.

As for the construction, it’s good to see the chromoly frame and an aluminum battery housing – even though plastic would've been a cheaper and lighter alternative. Which means that it should be a tough bike you could bash it without a second thought – as you'd rightfully expect from a scrambler.

It runs on an original wheel from the hub up that's clothed with dual-sport tires. The 'gas tank' on top is actually a gimmick – it’s more of a glove box.

For the suspension, you get DNM USD-8 lightweight moto shocks with a travel of 8 inches (200 mm) at the front. A DNM MK-AR with a 600 or 800-lb spring and 6.5 inches (165 mm) of travel sits on the back. While that setup is a bit shy of what ICE-powered out-and-out dirt bikes offer (over 11.5 in/29 cm), it’s a decent number.

The scram uses chromoly frame and an aluminum battery housing in its construction Terra Bikes

While we’re talking about the underpinnings, don’t let its sub-200-lb (90-kg) weight go unnoticed. It’s darn light for a full-sized motorcycle. Even more impressive when you consider all that metal that’s been used in its construction.

Coupled with that weight, and its standover height of 32 inches (812 mm), you should be able to fling your leg over it regardless of how tall you are. Ground clearance stands at 11 inches (280 mm).

It comes in three colors – green, blue, and black, dubbed Forest Rider, Dusk Rider, and Night Rider, respectively. It is currently available for pre-order at a price of US$6,199 on Indiegogo, where you can make four payments of $1549.75 or one full, outright payment.

The usual caveats for crowdfunding projects apply, but Terra Bikes claims the Terra Prime is currently in production and is slated to roll out for deliveries by August this year, with shipping to five countries worldwide listed as of now: USA, Canada Mexico, UK, and Japan.

Source: Indiegogo