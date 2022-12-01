Retro-cool electric motorcycle picks up where 2020's Falcon left off

Back in 2020, Cleveland CycleWerks revealed a retro-modern electric motorcycle called the Falcon. The company co-founder splintered the project into a new startup in August of that year, and now the Falcon has taken flight as the District.

Scott Colosimo founded Land Energy "on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life" and has developed its own "digital power grid" called the Core that rocks a 4G mobile connection and a revised and updated Falcon that's available in two versions – one for street riding or off-roading and the other strictly for the latter.

The District Street model's proprietary brushless motor offers four ride modes. The 750-W ebike mode can roll to 20 mph (32 km/h), next is the moped mode at 3-kW for speeds up to 30 mph (48 km/h), and then comes 17-kW of peak power with the e-motorcycle mode for up to 70 mph (112.6 km/h), and finally a performance mode for maximum torque and speeds over 70 mph.

The dual 2.2-kWh battery packs that ambitiously claimed a per-charge range of up to 180 miles (290 km) for the Falcon have been replaced by a single removable 2.1-kW Core smart battery with built-in connectivity for the base model or a 6.4-kW Core+ for potentially more than 100 miles (160 km) between charges. The e-moto comes with a 13-amp charger that's compatible with standard household outlet.

The District electric motorcycles pose with the 2.1-kWh and 6.4-kWh Core battery packs Land Energy

There's adjustable Fox Float air suspension to the rear, and the e-moto benefits from a padded seat that can be adjusted from 29 to 32 inches (73.6 - 81.3 cm) in height to accommodate a wide range of riders.

A digital display offers at-a-glance speed, odo, battery status and ride mode. The District rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Angel street tires, and stopping power is provided by Magura hydraulic braking. A 3,000-lumen headlight plus USB type-A and USB-C ports for topping up mobile devices when out and about complete the key specs.

The District Street edition is available from a pre-order starting price of US$8,200. The video below has more.

A Scrambler variant can also be had, which is essentially the same as the Street but lacks a headlight, has a seat height of 33 in (83.8 cm), comes with sport fenders and wears DOT-certified sport tires. This model has a starting price of $7,800.

⚡ LAND DISTRICT: American Electric Motorcycle for Everyone

Source: Land Energy