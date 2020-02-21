© 2020 New Atlas
Gorgeous eScrambler breaks cover, with 50-kW motor and belt drive

By Paul Ridden
February 21, 2020
Production of the eScrambler is expected some time in 2022
6061 aluminum swingarm and close up of the eScrambler's rear wheel sprocket
The large battery housing has cooling fins on the outside
The dinky little turn indicators on either side of the LED headlight will likely have to be changed before regulatory approval and production
The eScrambler is built around a 50-kW mid-drive electric motor
Though traditional fuel tanks are not needed for electric motorbikes, this one neatly houses electronics
The digital display shows speed, battery status and power mode information
The eScrambler has been treated to 18-inch rims wrapped in chunky tires
Production of the eScrambler is expected some time in 2022
Sketches from the design studio of Denmark's Michel Riis Eriksen
The tail-light is integrated into the under-seat cooling tray
The eScrambler has been over two years in the making
The eScrambler has been over two years in the making and is the brainchild of Switch Motorcycles from New Zealand's Matthew Waddick, also the founder of Shanghai Customs (the firm behind 2017's eCub and eTracker). It's still a prototype at the moment, but production plans are in full swing.

The Switch Motorcycles website has nothing on the eScrambler yet, but Bike Exif reports that riders can expect a top speed on 150 km/h (93 mph), a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 3.2 seconds and a per charge range of 150 km (93 mi) from a battery pack of about the same rating as a Zero SR. The e-motorcycle has 18-inch wheels wrapped in chunky tires, KTM forks and a central mono shock.

There will be integrated GPS tracking, three power modes, and built-in Wi-Fi to allow for remote diagnostics and battery monitoring.

Sketches from the design studio of Denmark's Michel Riis Eriksen
The eye-pleasing lines are the work of Denmark's Michel Riis Eriksen, former designer at Yamaha Motor Co. The electric motorcycle features a Gates carbon fiber belt drive wrapped around a huge sprocket on the rear wheel, and runs to a 50-kW mid-drive electric motor.

Electronics are neatly housed within the false fuel tank and under the padded seat. Heat is pulled out through the back by the under-seat cooling tray, and there are cooling fins on the outside of the battery housing too.

The eScrambler has been over two years in the making
Power modes, speed and range information are shown on a mid-handlebar digital display, the LED front headlight is flanked by teeny LED turn indicators, which are repeated at the back on either side of the LED tail-light. The company says that the lighting will likely have to be changed before the e-moto goes through the European approval process, but for now those LEDs look pretty nifty.

The eScrambler is still a pre-production prototype for now, but its next step will be European homologation, with the first road legal models available from 2022.

Source: Switch Motorcycles via Bike Exif

