Torquetastic electric enduro promises high-tech off-roading at $2,000

Ultraviolette, the marque behind the fastest Indian motorcycle of all time, has a fun new ride on the way for trail junkies. The Shockwave enduro packs a ton of torque into a featherweight feature-filled electric package, for just INR 175,000 (about US$2,008).

Let's start with the unconventional specs: an unhinged 372.5 lb-ft (505 Nm) of torque at the rear wheel, a modest 14.5 bhp power figure, and 103 miles (165 km) of range from a 4 kWh battery, all in an awfully light 265 lb (120 kg) body.

That lets the Shockwave max out at a top speed of 75 mph (120 km/h), reaching 0-37 mph (0-60 km/h) in 2.9 seconds. It's got four traction control modes and switchable dual-channel ABS for when you want to get rowdy, rally-style vertically stacked LED headlamps, and a portrait-oriented TFT display.

Ultraviolette's always been terrific at executing bold design elements, and these LED headlamps are a perfect example Ultraviolette

You'll also notice a 19-inch spoked wheel in the front and a smaller 17-incher in the back, making for an unusual stance. They're paired with 37-mm cartridge forks up front with 200 mm of travel, and a rear monoshock with 180 mm of travel.

The Shockwave gets a larger 19-inch spoked wheel and cartridge forks in front, and a smaller 17-incher with a monoshock at the rear Ultraviolette

That combo spells a ton of off-road-worthiness for outdoorsy riders who don't mind carting their bikes out of town to find rugged terrain to tear up.

Ultraviolette says the bike should be a practical commuter too, with an optional pillion seat, a decent amount of range, and the ability to charge from 20% to 80% in just 30 minutes. Six levels of regenerative braking should keep you rolling a bit longer between top-ups.

The Shockwave can be had in either Cosmic Black (at the top of this article) or Frost White (above) Ultraviolette

That's not something you see every day – and especially when you consider the Shockwave's surprisingly low price point. There are faster electric enduros – like the overpowered Stark Varg with 1,036 Nm (764 lb-ft) of torque and 80 hp that went street-legal last December – and there are lighter electric enduros – like Zero's 139-lb (63-kg) XB, but they're nowhere close to Ultraviolette's inexpensive offering.

With its compelling combination of torque, power, speed, and weight, the Shockwave should be interesting to ride, and quite unlike virtually any other electric bike out there. Feel free to correct me in the comments, of course.

The Shockwave's 103-mile range is good enough to carve up rugged trails, but you'll likely want to cart it out to where those trails start Ultraviolette

The Shockwave is set to arrive early in 2026 in India, where it'll be built and offered in two colorways – with pre-orders open now. Ultraviolette noted last November that it's keen to not only export its bikes across Europe to countries like Turkey, Germany, Spain, France, and Italy, but also to see those markets make up a third of its revenue in the next three years. Hopefully, it'll chalk out plans to cover more countries soon enough.

Source: Ultraviolette