Say hello to the fastest Indian motorcycle set to make a global debut

Ultraviolette’s forthcoming electric superbike, the F99 has achieved a new Indian quarter-mile record of 10.712 seconds. It sets the stage for the brand’s global ambitions as Ultraviolette begins retail sales in Europe – and a US release might not be too far off either.

Indian electric bikemaker Ultraviolette can’t seem to fall off the headlines … and for a good reason, too. Having just released the all-new US$10k F99 that promises a top speed of 159 mph (256 km/h) in India, the electric motorcycle has now become the fastest motorcycle to emerge from India.

The 10.712-second quarter-mile time placed the F99 on par with some of the most prominent middleweight superbikes in the world. The record was achieved at the Valley Run in Aamby Valley, Lonavala, India on December 1, 2024. The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) certified the feat.

The F99 recorded a quarter-mile time of 10.712 seconds Ultraviolette

But this isn't the only record Ultraviolett is eyeing. The company’s CEO Narayan Subramaniam boldly declared earlier this year that it is on course to break two records: the quickest Indian motorcycle quarter-mile time and the highest top speed by an Indian motorcycle. Now that the first record has been achieved, Ultraviolette has its eyes on the latter.

“This is a huge moment of pride for India and Ultraviolette," said Subramaniam. "Historically, we’ve looked to the East or West for the best performance vehicles. At Ultraviolette, we’re changing that narrative using the talent and expertise within India. The record-breaking run of the F99, now ‘The Fastest Indian’ motorcycle, is proof of our engineering and design excellence."

The F99 needed to lose some weight in this effort. It did so by a carbon fiber subframe, carbon fiber battery pack, and complete carbon fiber exoskeleton that dropped its total weight to 396 lb (180 kg). The motorcycle's liquid-cooled electric motor generates 120 hp (90 kW) and 717 lb-ft (972 Nm) of torque.

'The fastest Indian' Ultraviolette

In theory, the F99 can reach 125 mph (201 km/h) in less than 10 seconds and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96.5 km/h) in just 3 seconds. It comes with upside-down Ohlins front forks and a rear monoshock. Brembo calipers are used in conjunction with dual front discs and a single rear disc for braking. The bike is equipped with slick tires and lightweight alloy wheels.

We’ve often seen plenty of capable, affordable Asian motorcycles that don't cross borders and make it to the West. Not Ultraviolette, though, as the brand has set the wheels in motion to start exporting to European markets this year.

Per Hindu Business Line, Ultraviolette has already shipped its electric motorcycles to Germany, Spain, and Turkey, and plans are in the works for Italy. The company is on the verge of being the first to sell a made-in-India performance electric motorcycle abroad.

The motorcycle was ridden by multiple-time national champion Abhishek Yadav Ultraviolette

“Retail sales in international markets are expected to begin this calendar year," said Subramaniam. "We officially launched in Turkey in March, and now we’ve finalized agreements with distributors to start retail sales this month. Probably, we will begin our retail sales in Istanbul, followed by Germany and Spain.

“We’ve already received inquiries from 190 countries – essentially, every country except five," he added. "This demand has been purely organic, driven by people discovering our brand online. The awareness generated through social media has greatly expanded our reach.”

It was revealed this past week that Ultraviolette was successful in raising around $15.5 million in funding as part of the growing interest in India's EV sector. Hindu Business Line reports that the company is preparing to reach 1,000 units per month in the next six to eight months, with a goal of pan-India presence by March 2025.

The Ultraviolette F99 carries forward key elements from the F77 Ultraviolette

The company has been conducting testing and roadshows in a select few markets in Europe. In the past month, it was successful in achieving the global certification L3e for F77 Mach2 bikes for road use across 40 countries.

The company anticipates that about 30% of its revenue will come from overseas markets in the near future. Now that’s a bold prediction.

