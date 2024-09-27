Superbike on a budget: $10k electric moto rides 120 horses to 159 mph

Indian electric bikemaker Ultraviolette has taken the wraps off the all-new F99, branding it the country’s first ever superbike. Drawing its design inspiration from supersonic jets, the bike can go from standstill to 60 mph in 3 seconds on the way to its claimed top speed.

When the F99 was announced the bike early last year, the superbike had already broken 124 mph (200 km/h) in testing and even achieved a 4.5-second record time for 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h). Clearly, Ultraviolette has continued to refine the bike since, for what we have here isn’t something you’d see every day - for that price, at least.

While the official pricing is yet to be confirmed, rumors are circulating that the bike is expected to be priced at around INR 800,000. That’s about US$9,560. It would be foolish to mistake it for just another cheap motorcycle though, it promises to be much more than that.

Ultraviolette plans to break the records for top Speed and fastest quarter mile for any Indian motorcycle Ultraviolette

For starters, the F99 is powered by a 90-kW liquid-cooled motor which, according to the manufacturer, has a maximum output of 120 hp (90 kW) and enables that top speed of 159 mph (256 km/h). The pre-production model is said to weigh a total of 178 kg (392 lb). The bike was created and engineered at the company's R&D center in Bengaluru.

“It’s raw, menacing, and outrageously wild,” reads Ultraviolette’s website. The F99 appears to fit that description well, to be fair. Its aggressive, angular appearance not only contributes to the aggressive riding stance but also helps it look the part as well. The air ducts, winglets, and a pointed front fascia are all key design elements that give it that familiar superbike look.

Ultraviolette uses something it calls active aerodynamics which greatly influences how the F99 handles Ultraviolette

Diving into the specifics, the bike gets a 55-in (1,397-mm) wheelbase and is only about 41.3 in (1.049 mm) in height, making sure you feel the tarmac up and close when you’re seated. It gets a 120/70 R17 front wheel and a 180/55 R17 rear wheel, both of which are alloys. These are wrapped in slick tires that ought to make a difference on the track.

The frame is of steel-hybrid construction, the swingarm is aluminum, and the body is all carbon fiber. The suspension and braking components are on par with most other premium superbikes around today. It has an upside-down Ohlins front fork and a monoshock at the back while Brembo calipers are used in conjunction with double disc brakes up front.

An underdog’s promise | #UNLIMITED

The underpinnings ought to be good when you're bashing what is supposed to be technically a sportbike. We are referring to a recent video from Ultraviolette, where we saw the F77 tearing up off-road, kicking up muck and dirt, and even taking on some river crossings. Although a marketing shenanigan, the video does well in demonstrating the F77's strength and capabilities.

It doesn't seem likely that the bikemaker will test the F99 in the same brutal way as the F77. On the contrary, within the course of the next three months, the F99 is set to break records for the quickest quarter-mile and the highest top speed ever achieved by an Indian motorbike, according to Ultraviolette.

The Ultraviolette F99 carries forward key elements from the F77 Ultraviolette

Interested? Well, it seems you can’t have it (for now). Currently, the brand is taking inquiries while a 2025 launch looks like a realistic outcome, but only for India. But there may be hope for international riders, as Outlook Business reports that Ultraviolette has started exports of the F77 Mach 2 to the EU markets. So, an American release for the F77 might be on the cards too, and we can only hope the F99 follows thereafter.

For now, you can only smack your lips and look at it on your screen with the hopes that you get to caress this sweet-looking, relatively inexpensive electric superbike yourself.

Source: Ultraviolette