Insane 2WD road-legal motorcycle is the equivalent of a truck

Rokon motorcycles aren’t like any other. This particular two-wheel-drive beast, the Ranger Dual Sport Edition, might not produce crazy power figures, but it can tow 2,000 lb (907 kg), climb a 60% grade, and carry heaps of luggage – all while being street legal.

The motorcycle world tosses out its fair share of surprises: A modular 2WD electric, a 2WD electric with a 250-mile (400 km) range that was built by Swiss university students, a bizarre 2WD with 2-wheel steering, and a Russian foldable fat-tire 2WD agricultural bike.

The Ranger is another weird 2WD moto. It's a fully street-legal bike, but has the towing capacity of a full-size car. It's been put to use in the field by the US Armed Forces, Forest Service, and Department of Fish and Game.

Rokon also sells a variety of bike accessories, such as sidecars, ammunition can sets, and rescue trailers Rokon

Its 208cc single-cylinder, four-stroke Kohler engine offers impressive off-road capabilities. But that does come at the expense of any type of exhilarating acceleration or speed. While most folk believe that speed correlates to fun, Rokon has a different take on things.

The company has been producing rather odd yet nifty motorcycles for a while now, with most using the same 7-horsepower Kohler engine. Three less than the Honda Grom. However, the Ranger's towing capabilities more than make up for its horsepower deficit. With the help of an automatic torque converter, you can anticipate reaching speeds of up to 12 mph (19 km/h) in first gear, 24 mph (39 km/h) in second, and a scorching 37 mph (60 km/h) in top gear.

Rokon bikes adheres to the "form follows function" philosophy Rokon

On paper, these figures don't seem like much, but thanks to the two-wheel-drive ability, it can tow up to 2,000 lb when the auxiliary tow bar is fitted. It can also climb up to a 60% grade with ease. We're not sure if it can tow 2,000 lb up a 60% grade, but it would be fun trying to find out. Either way, that's still significant grunt from what's essentially a lawnmower engine.

It’s probably an understatement to say that this bike doesn't exactly fit the traditional motorcycle mold and that’s because they're purpose built.

The Rokon's dual-downtube, double-cradle frame is composed of tubular steel sections, and the swingarm is made of ... well, there's no swingarm. Or any kind of rear suspension. The axle is firmly attached to the frame by a hard-tail assembly. But not to worry! The oversized squishy tires provide adequate comfort.

The Ranger gets a 3-speed automatic torque converter Rokon

Rokon bikes, in my opinion, are the perfect example of the "form follows function" philosophy. But that’s not to say that they look ugly. Far from it (again, my opinion).

The Ranger Dual Sport Edition gets a host of accessories that make it road-legal in all but one US state (it doesn't meet CARB requirements for California). That includes a digital instrument cluster, headlight, mirrors, turn signals, license plate light, reflectors and DOT approved tires. Everything you need and nothing you don't.

Additionally, the bike also has a rear seat that enables your [hunting] partner to accompany you when you're enjoying the outdoors [bringing down big game and need an extra set of hands to get your ten-pointer back to camp], as well as front and rear storage racks. The company also sells a variety of bike accessories, such as sidecars, ammunition cans, and rescue trailers.

Its dual-downtube, double-cradle frame is composed of tubular-steel sections Rokon

Rokon currently offers seven different models that are suited to a range of outdoor activities, including agriculture, hunting, and search and rescue. Priced around US$10,575, sure, there are much cheaper and faster purpose-made dual-sport bikes out there. But this crazy, raw, capable, and maneuverable two-wheel-drive motorcycle is just "out there" enough to tick multiple boxes.

The Trail Breaker, originally launched in 1958, was the world’s first all-wheel-drive motorcycle. It’s remarkable to see how the company has continued to stay so close to its roots some 66 years later.

Source: Rokon