Ducati’s first-ever motocross bike is finally here

You don’t typically associate Ducati with an off-road motorcycle. That’s because the Bologna-based bikemaker hasn't produced one since 1974, which was the R/T. Now, 52 years later, Ducati has introduced the 2026 Desmo450 MX, its very first purpose-built motocrosser.

The Deso450 MX isn't just a lifestyle scrambler designed to be flaunted on a quick jaunt to the cafe. It's the real thing: a full-whack motocrosser that's incredibly lightweight, and made essentially for competition use.

“Over the past 18 months, many people have asked me why Ducati decided to enter the world of professional off-road racing,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. “The answer is simple: Ducati is a healthy company that generates resources, therefore has the opportunity to grow by opening up to a new segment of enthusiasts.”

A combination of internal off-road enthusiasts and a calculated decision to diversify beyond road bikes propelled the bike's development some 18 months ago. It was designed with help from nine-time World Champion Tony Cairoli and nine-time Italian Champion Alessandro Lupino.

So what does the 231-lb (104.8-kg) bike get? A single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled 449.6-cc engine with a double overhead camshaft and Desmodromic distribution is what drives the bike. It combines torque at low and medium RPM with remarkable over-rev capabilities, allowing for the optimization of every gear ratio at the start and through corners.

It tops out at 11,900 revs, with peak power of 63.5 horsepower coming in at 9,400 RPM and peak torque of 39.4 lb.ft (53.5 Nm) of torque at 7,500 RPM. This means that the Desmo450 MX produces around 15–25% more horsepower and torque than the other bikes in the 450 class.

The engine is mounted on a frame is made out of cast, forged, and extruded components and only has 11 pieces – about half as many as the competition. There’s an aluminum swingarm and KYB suspension calibrated for significant airtime, as well as the incredibly accurate Ducati Traction Control (DTC) – a first for the segment.

Ducati has included fully adjustable Showa 49-mm upside-down forks with 12.2 inches (310 mm) of travel. Compared to air-based forks, these spring-based forks are easier for novices to set up. A Showa fully adjustable monoshock with 11.8 inches (301 mm) of wheel travel can be found at the back.

A Brembo braking system with single Galfer discs, measuring 260 mm in front and 240 mm in back, brings everything to a halt. The integrated DTC system calibrates power adjustments based on rear wheel slip and inertial measurements of vehicle dynamics to guarantee efficient, timely, and seamless intervention.

Although it has four degrees of involvement, you are able to temporarily pause the system with a light clutch pull if you want to unleash the engine's full potential in any particular scenario. But what’s commendable is the DTC’s ability to identify when it should engage and disengage when active.

All these build decisions paid off right away, as Alessandro Lupino won the inaugural race of the MX1 Italian Championship and even went on to become the national champion, which helped Ducati test the Desmo450 MX before it enters mass production.

And considering it’s a Ducati, electronics are aplenty, although you will need to pay more to fully utilize most of them. You get to change engine braking (two levels), traction control (four levels, plus off), and power delivery (two levels). Plus, you can customize the two preset modes – all of this can be done via the companion X-Link app.

On the outside, the motocrosser looks distinctly Ducati, with plenty of signature red on offer. The radiator shrouds and front fender even have some Panigale DNA if you take a good look. Finally, 21-inch and 19-inch Takasago Excel rims are wrapped with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 tires.

Ducati's Performance catalog will also offer accessories for purchase, including wheel hubs, triple clamps, Brembo Racing brakes, and a complete Akrapovič exhaust system.

The Desmo450 MX marks a larger change for the Borgo Panigale maker as it is the first of a planned line of off-road motorcycles. It will retail for a premium US$11,495 price tag and will enter production mid-April. Availability in US showrooms is slated for June.

