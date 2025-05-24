Stark Future becomes a rare profitable EV maker – and it did so with dirt bikes

"Successful EV manufacturer" ... now that’s not something you’d expect to hear all that often. A company that’s into cars might still have a chance, but you’d rarely hear about a two-wheel EV-maker producing numbers in the green. Enter Stark Future.

The maker of the Stark Varg has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales of €18.3 million (about US$20.72 million) for the month of April, with a positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of €2.8 million ($3.17 million). This feat marks a historic milestone for an EV company.

The numbers make the Swedish-owned but Barcelona-based bikemaker the fastest-growing company currently headquartered in Spain. "We have been steadily approaching this profitability event, driven by the popularity of the off-road VARG MX, but the phenomenal reception of the newly available Stark VARG EX, the company’s groundbreaking street-legal Enduro model, has brought this landmark occasion," remarked Anton Wass, CEO of Stark Future.

In comparison to one of the world's biggest EV manufacturers, Tesla, which took almost 17 years to reach consistent profitability, Stark has done so in almost no time ... and it's done so through motorcycle sales alone!

Not that there’s a comparison, but it just goes to show how profitable electric motorcycles can be, if done right. While many quickly disregarded Stark’s ambition to create silent two-wheel enduros, Stark did well to stick to its guns. Its most recent model, the EX enduro, added to the positive noise around the brand by becoming the world's fastest e-dirt bike to go street-legal.

It’s no secret that electric motorcycles have struggled to gain traction. Reputable companies like FUELL and Energica have shut shop, while the likes of Damon and Livewire seem to be facing a similar fate. And even amidst all these obstacles, Stark Future has succeeded in creating a solid presence in the market, in a category as niche as motocross. Mighty impressive!

Since its launch in 2019, Stark Future has expanded to more than 400 dealers across fifty different countries Stark Future

"Through deep technical vertical integration and focus on sourcing, we managed to develop game-changing technology at competitive costs, all while still manufacturing in Europe. This result validates our disciplined approach and marks an important step toward consistent profitability," Wass added.

Since its launch in 2019, Stark Future has expanded to more than 400 dealers across 50 different countries. The company has also ventured into the security and military sectors.

Source: Stark Future