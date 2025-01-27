There's a Ducati hidden beneath this motocrosser ... with a sidecar!

Usually, whenever you spot a custom build with a sidecar, you’d expect it to be based around a Honda, BMW, Harley, or maybe even a Triumph. Revival Cycles definitely had a different plan with this crazy, neon-laden sidecarcross!

That’s because underneath all that outlandish exterior is a Ducati, and not just any model – an ST4. The Ducati ST4 was a sports touring bike produced between 1999 and 2005, and came with a 916cc desmodromic engine and a trellis frame.

Revival took a 1999 ST4 and transformed it into a sidecar cross bike – one that impresses both technically and visually. A powerful four-stroke DOHC water-cooled V-twin motor powers the beast. It has four valves per cylinder, and originally had a displacement of 916cc, producing up to 105 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 61 lb-ft (83 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm.

I say "had" because Revival Cycles chose to upgrade the engine to a 996cc displacement, which increased output to 120 horsepower. A six-speed gearbox with a dry clutch transfers this power to the back wheel.

The bike is rated for a top speed of 151 mph (243 km/h) and is able to go from 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) in as little as 3.2 seconds. If you didn’t know it already, sidecarcross is a motocross race for bikes with sidecars. That’s the idea in a nutshell.

It comes equipped with a 48-mm upside-down fork from WP along with a fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber to boost its off-road capabilities. Metzeler Karoo 3 tires, designed specifically for off-road use, are mounted on the 17-inch rims. A single 245-mm rotor and a two-piston caliper on the other end join two 320-mm brake discs and four-piston calipers up front to offer stopping power.

But the real star of the show here is the sidecar, isn’t it? It 's made from chrome-molybdenum steel and features multiple grab handles to offer the passenger, known as the "Monkey" in Sidecar Cross, the best possible grip. Plus, the likes of the radiator, oil cooler, and lithium-ion battery have all been relocated to the sidecar for better weight distribution.

Generally, it's easy to spot a Revival Cycles build from the word go. Its customs all have exquisite craftsmanship, well-proportioned components, and elegant finishing. But I'd never seen their builds with this kind of vibrant paintwork. Come to think of it, this is the perfect ode to the late 1980s and early 1990s motocross era.

Revival custom-made a new fuel tank and an original saddle with in-house upholstery to fit the bike's intended style. A Motogadget M-Unit was also used to rewire the bike. Pretty neat.

Revival's signature fabrication abilities are clearly apparent here. Made of lightweight alloy, the sidecar fender and angular fuel tank make for a big chunk of the build's personality. The radiator panel, fork guards, and headlamp surround are all unique, while the motocross fenders are borrowed from a Honda SL350.

"After completely rewiring the entire bike and upgrading the fuel, braking, and suspension systems, the final bike weighed in at just over 380 pounds [172 kg], without the sidecar," per Revival. "The factory ST4 weighed over 521 pounds, so shaving over 140 pounds off the factory bike comes in handy when you’re landing a 10-foot [3-m] jump."

Here's a quick video of the guys from Revival riding the custom through White Sands National Monument in New Mexico.

Loz Blain, our editorial director, thinks that "it looks like a pair of Hammer pants on wheels." Do you agree?

Source: Revival Cycles