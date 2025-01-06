This $3,250 electric dirt bike packs 40 horsepower into 275 pounds

Electric mobility has never been bigger. You could argue all day about whether you’re up for it or not, but the truth is that the automotive industry is heading into electrification without a doubt.

And when we’re talking about EVs, it is so often a case of big manufacturers stealing the spotlight. Every once in a while, though, along comes a relatively small brand that is ballsy enough to take on the giants with a promising product. I just defined the AMP Moto!

AMP Research is a relatively unknown family-operated EV firm that specializes in product design, proprietary speed controllers, and battery management systems. It has just whipped up an electric dirt bike that promises a good balance of power, battery life, and value for your money.

Called the AMP Moto RR, it comes with a 72V 60-Ah battery that provides up to 75 miles (160 km) per charge. It utilizes the company’s proprietary Bluetooth-connected battery management system, coming with a 5-year factory warranty. That should ease your worries about battery reliability at the very least.

AMP's patented Synwave V speed controller is what really sets the bike apart from the competitors. It enables advanced monitoring that reportedly guarantees the longest riding time between charges.

The company also offers an optional upgraded 80-Ah battery, which helps you go harder and farther without the range anxiety. The standard charge time for the stock battery is listed at four to six hours. There’s also an optional speed charger.

Getting to the performance figures, the bike produces a peak power of 33.5 hp, and 66.3 lb-ft (90 Nm) of torque. The motor is linked to a Synwave controller which helps provide instant torque at hand, zippy acceleration, and long battery life.

The AMP Moto RR produces a peak power of 33.5 hp and 66.3 lb-ft (90 Nm) of torque AMP Moto

The fully integrated motor comes in a "bomb-proof alloy casing" with a manual 4-speed transmission and reverse gear. The lower gears offer high torque for climbing steep hills, while higher gears are perfect for smooth cruising on flat roads.

On one hand, the multi-speed transmission is great for riders who want to match the motor load to riding conditions, which helps reduce strain on the battery and increases range significantly. On the other hand, the whole feel of shifting gears is perfect for those who come from a background of traditional, gas-powered dirt bikes. It arguably makes the ride more engaging, especially for those like me who enjoy the control in their hands.

Coming to the components, the chassis is hand-crafted from aluminum and steel, and is supported by a fully adjustable suspension system. The brakes are hydraulic disks at the front and vented rotors at the rear.

Weighing just 275 lb (125 kg), the RR e-bike boasts a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses that of most 450cc dirt bikes. Perfect for quick laps around dirt trails and tackling tough terrain.

The bike comes with an IP68 water-resistance rating on the battery, harnesses, and speed controller. That is convenient, especially considering most folks won’t think twice before bashing the bike around trails.

Speaking of trails, we all know about the plight of numerous dirt parks closing down owing to noise complaints. With the AMP Moto RR, you won't have to worry about those noisy dual-sport engines. No noise or air pollution and an overall reduced carbon footprint.

It's also a nice feeling to know you’re sitting on an easy-to-maintain bike, isn’t it? The AMP Moto RR’s drivetrain is easier to maintain than a gas bike, and a lot kinder on your wallet. All because there are fewer moving parts. AMP also hooks you up with a handy toolkit which in its words includes "every tool you could possibly need."

Weighing just 275 lb (125 kg), the RR e-bike boasts a power-to-weight ratio that surpasses that of most 450cc dirt bikes AMP Moto

On top of that, AMP offers a fair few bits of add-ons like the side and top racks that support quick-release luggage systems. There also also carbon fiber or classic hydro-formed alloy skid plates and optional hand guards you can opt for.

Also available is an optional, more comfortable Kevlar seat and a handy bike stand that is perfect for storing the bike or for occasional maintenance. The aforementioned speed Charger is another handy addition, charging up to 50% quicker than the stock charger.

AMP additionally offers a Duo Strada package that converts the RR to a full-fledged street-legal dual-sport. The company works on a direct-to-consumer model so there are no middlemen when it comes to requesting assistance, which is always a good thing.

The Amp Moto RR is currently in production and is committed to fulfilling orders and shipping to distribution partners in both the US and Europe within 20 days of the end of its current Indiegogo campaign – assuming everything goes according to plan. It is currently available for pre-order at a price of US$3,250, which AMP says is "up to 50% off the eventual retail pricing."

You can see it in action, in the video below.

AMP Moto RR - We have Launched! 🚀 ⚡️

Source: Indiegogo