CFMoto's electric motocross set to bring an e-dirt bike revolution

The recently concluded EICMA is solid proof that CFMoto is on the up. The Chinese bikemaker revealed its near-production, all-electric CF-X concept. It’s designed to take on the traditional 450cc ICE dirt bikes. And it’s a looker.

The motorcycle industry is at a crossroads. Not only is there an electric revolution that challenges the generations-old success of ICE vehicles, but there’s also another revolution – the rise of affordable, foreign brands that challenge the very existence of some of the oldest players in the market.

CFMoto is one such manufacturer that has made its way to the forefront of the motorcycle industry. It’s produced one impressive bike after the other – from savvy tourers to hardcore adventure bikes. However, at this year's EICMA, it was its concepts that created the most buzz.

The CF-X weighs a mere 276 pounds (125 kg) CFMoto

CFMoto revealed the 1,000cc V4 engine it plans to put on its Master of Speed superbike concept, but hidden behind all that glitz and glamor was the CF-X, an electric motocross bike that is built on the company’s previously teased EVMX prototype.

Although CFMoto has not disclosed power specs, it has confirmed that the bike will get three riding modes, will run on a 400-V electrical system, and will have an output that is said to be comparable to that of a traditional 450cc motocrosser.

The 400-V system points to fast-charging capabilities, something that would give the CF-X a considerable edge over other electric off-roaders. While the size of the battery is unconfirmed, we do know that the bike weighs a mere 276 lb (125 kg).

The CFMoto CF-X Concept has a seat height of 37.8 inches CFMoto

CFMoto has disclosed few specifications of the bike thus far, but we do know that it gets WP suspension with a travel of 12.2 inches front and back, and a seat height of 37.8 inches (96 cm). That seat height will not be kind to the everyday rider by any means. But then again, this bike isn't designed for the everyday rider.

In its design, there's a clear focus on making a frame that is lightweight, sturdy, and has a low center of gravity for increased agility. What struck me in the concept bike was the rear-mounted radiator placed underneath the rider’s seat. Radiators have less of a use on electrics than ICE bikes and that’s because EVs run cooler. So, I suspect CFMoto has opted for the rear placement here to manage the heat from the battery pack. It's small, and discrete and helps keep the profile of the bike narrow.

“The CF-X styling shines a light on CFMoto’s booming racing pedigree,” states the company's press release. “Propelling the rider to 50 km/h [31 mph] in rapid time is also a highlight.” This hints at rapid acceleration numbers but until the real thing is released, I’d refrain from speculating further.

The CF-X will get three riding modes and likely be stacked with electronics CFMoto

The company's electric expertise is further expanded with the spin-off Zeeho brand, which is solely focused on battery-powered city cycles and scooters. The CX-2E and CX-5E are the only two electric motocrossers in its portfolio as of today – both of which are kids' bikes.

With the likes of Yamaha working behind the scenes to create its own electric motocross bike, Royal Enfield’s sizable investment in Stark Future, and Honda already entering the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup with its CR Electric Prototype, it seems CFMoto could bring the next big thing in the motocross world. It’s a space that is set to undergo a revolution and the CF-X is only the beginning.

The CF-X is likely to make its way to production towards the end of next year.

