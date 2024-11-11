China prepares to join the big leagues with liter-class V4 engine

CFMoto's engineers have had their hands full. Its booth at EICMA had quite a few new releases on display, but the star of the show was a brand new, state-of-the-art 1,000cc V4 and a 'Master of Speed' superbike concept signalling the company's WSBK intentions.

CFMoto has been one of the hottest brands in the motorcycle space in recent times. The Chinese bikemaker first set up an American headquarters in 2007, and in recent years the company has more or less single-handedly started rehabilitating the term 'made in China' with a range of affordable, high-quality bikes developed in partnership with KTM, and skyrocketing sales as a result. It’s got a big portfolio of offerings in the States, from 300cc to 800cc capacities and it seems there’s going to be a 1,000cc superbike in the mix pretty soon.

Before we drool over the concept superbike, let’s take a look at what the brand-new V4 is all about. The engine's design uses a MotoGP-inspired counter-rotating crankshaft and features a 90-degree V angle between the heads. The crankshaft design is particularly important, as it aids in quick riding dynamics, counteracts gyroscopic forces, and lessens the inclination for the bike to wheelie.

The all-new V4 produces 209 horsepower and 84 pound-feet of torque CFMoto

Oval exhaust ports, two injectors per cylinder, and finger followers next to the double-overhead camshafts (DOHC) complete the motor’s setup. Titanium pistons help keep the weight down to just 135.6 lbs (61.5 kg) dry. That’s impressive - when Aprilia launched its 1,000 cc, 65-degree V4 superbike engine back in 2012, it weighed in at 68.9 kg (152 lb) dry.

So what's it make? An impressive 209 horsepower at 14,500 RPM, and 84 pound-feet of torque at 12,500 RPM. Those numbers mean CFMoto's superbike could debut with more power than Japanese heavyweights such as the Suzuki GSX-R1000 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R – and they're snapping at the ankles of some of the European exotics too, like the 213-HP Ducati Panigale V4 and the 210-HP BMW S 1000 RR.

The concept was on display alongside the V4 motor at EICMA 2024 Loz Blain / New Atlas

The V4, which first appeared in patents in early 2023, was unveiled at EICMA last week alongside a fanciful "Master of Speed" concept. This is miles away from looking production-ready, and really more a sculpture than anything else. So, while the enclosed wheels and those enormous fairing winglets look sexy as hell, don't go holding your breath.

But there are a few features I can easily see coming to a production-ready superbike – starting with the LED headlight setup on either side of a ram-air intake, the fuel tank with its deep knee cut-outs, and a single-seat tail section. The concept also shows stacked Akrapovič exhaust tips integrated into the fairings... Yes please!

The enclosed wheels are only an aesthetic touch element of the concept, unlikely to come to the production model CFMoto

The bike was defined as “a sculptural celebration of velocity and dynamism, a work that embodies the fusion of power and ambition…This work is not just the representation of a vehicle, but an artistic vision of the human desire to push beyond limits — a symbol of power and courage” by CFMoto.

The 1,000cc V4 isn’t the only thing CFMoto revealed at last week’s EICMA. The bikemaker also launched an all-new 675cc triple platform, clearly inspired by Triumph's wildly successful middleweights, that will roll out in two brand-new bikes: the naked 675NK and the 675SS supersport bike, which has been set at an impressive US$7,999 price point.

Completing the list of new reveals was the 800-MTX, a purpose-built middleweight adventure motorcycle.

The upcoming 675NK was also on display Loz Blain / New Atlas

I'd anticipate seeing the road-ready version of the liter-class superbike to make its way to the US by late 2025. When that happens, it'll be fascinating to see how low the company can get the sticker price, given that undercutting the market on price has been a hallmark of the brand thus far.

It'll be even more fascinating to watch CFMoto's inevitable push into world championship superbike racing; you don't go building 200-horsepower, 1,000cc V4s unless you have some pretty serious intentions.

Kove's 300cc Supersport 300 machine and QJMotor's SRK 800RR Supersport race bike have already paved the way for Chinese manufacturers in the World Superbike paddock, and QJMotor has already announced it'll be competing in the top Superbike category in 2026.

1000cc Master of Speed & V.04 engine | Unleash the power | CFMOTO

We'd expect to see CFMoto's V4 lining up alongside the world's best production-based superbikes in 2025 or 26, and while WSBK is certainly a harsh test of a machine, and it's sure to be a wobbly start, CFMoto's rampant global success gives the brand plenty of cash to work with.

There's no doubt China wishes to be taken seriously at the highest levels of motorcycling, and a trophy or two certainly wouldn't hurt.

But as our own Chris Cope recently pointed out, American riders had best enjoy this brand while they can. A new regulation has been proposed, and is under consideration, that could pretty much shut down CFMoto in the United States by outlawing critical components in the company's bikes. Interesting times!

Source: CFMoto