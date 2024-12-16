This 485-lb-ft torque dirt bike is electric, American, and lots of fun

The Dust Moto Hightail is a 220-pound all-electric dual sport that punches above its weight. It offers a simplified ride experience in a compact size with a swappable 4.4-kWh battery pack. And it could be yours for just $100 up front!

Electric motorcycles. You either love them or you hate them. But you can’t ignore them. At least not this one. The Hightail is an interesting electric that comes from a relatively unknown American brand called Dust Moto.

Founded in 2023, Dust Moto aspires to the goal of making dirt biking more thrilling, accessible, and eco-friendly than it's ever been. For the Hightail, the company collaborated with Bloom, an EV manufacturing company located in Detroit. This partnership helps solidify Dust Moto's commitment to being made in America, while ensuring domestic manufacturing, assembly, delivery, and servicing.

The Hightail has a swappable 4.4k-Wh battery Dust Moto

The Hightail runs on a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) motor that generates 42 horsepower and 485 lb ft (660 Nm) of torque. It boasts a power-to-weight ratio that’s heaps better than comparable 250cc dirt bikes, thanks to its sub-220-pound (100-kg) weight. Those numbers are even better than those of one of the more popular options – KTM’s Freeride E which produces 25.7 horsepower at a 240-lb (109-kg) weight. Impressive!

The bike gets a removable 4.4-kWh battery, which means you won’t have to worry about constant recharging if you’re away from a charging station. Dust Moto states that it's good for approximately 35 miles (56 km) or two hours of "hard" riding.

That number is stated alongside a 25-mph (40-km/h) cruise speed. So expect that range to drop if you plan on hitting its 75-mph (120-km/h) top speed. If you were to charge the bike, it would take you four hours to go from 0 to 100%.

The Hightail generates 42 horsepower and 485 lb ft of torque Dust Moto

The e-moto has a 55.1-inch (1,400-mm) wheelbase, which is around 2 inches shorter than your usual 250cc dual-sports. It's constructed on a lightweight aluminum frame and equipped with a tuned precision suspension for optimal response and handling.

In case you were wondering, the Hightail’s quiet electric drivetrain produces a mere 55 dB, which is about the volume of a normal conversation between two people. Safe to say, it won’t trouble your neighbors when you crank it up at night.

In times when motocross tracks have been shutting their doors every passing month owing to the noise of gas dirt bikes, options like the Hightail are a pleasant solution. Dust Moto's founder and CEO, Colin Godby, emphasizes this very fact. "Suddenly, backyard tracks, urban areas, and natural sites with noise restrictions became accessible to riders that weren’t available with gas-powered bikes," he says.

The Dust Moto Hightail produces a noise level of just 55 dB, which makes it perfect for noise-sensitive motocross tracks Dust Moto

The Hightail's simple form hides its tough construction and impressive specifications, and it certainly looks like "the most fun you'll ever have on a bike," as the company claims. That part is important, because it's not easy for someone to get acquainted with dirt bikes. With a sensitive throttle and revised gear ratios, gas dirt bikes can seem overwhelming, and rightly so.

But here's the thing – if you were to get a taste of these nasty dirt bikes, you'd rather get your hands dirty on the likes of the Hightail as opposed to a gas-powered bike. Its shorter wheelbase, lower standover height, and more linear power delivery – as well as the absence of a clutch or gear shifter – are all reassuring characteristics for an inexperienced rider.

The Stark Varg, which offers performance comparable to 450cc gas dirt bikes, is perhaps at the pinnacle of this industry. And while its build quality is almost impeccable, most new riders find its power, size, and weight a little too intimidating. This is exactly where Hightail comes in. It's light, manageable, and far easier to maneuver for those who might be new to e-dirt biking.

The Hightail has 55.1-inch wheelbase, which is around 2 inches shorter than your usual 250cc dual-sports Dust Moto

The Hightail also has drastically reduced maintenance needs, which remove frequent annoyances like engine rebuilds, oil changes, and air filter replacements. "The unrivaled agility and lack of maintenance means more time spent with a smile plastered across your face," says Godby. "We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here, just amplify the experience for more people via the benefits of electric."

Dust Moto has adopted an unusual "build in public" strategy which enables supporters and followers to observe the design and engineering process up close, in keeping with the company's dedication to transparency. This has helped foster a community of enthusiastic riders who are involved in both the development process and the final product.

The Dust Moto Hightail is constructed on a lightweight aluminum frame and is equipped with a tuned precision suspension Dust Moto

Coming to the price, can you really get it for $100? Technically yes. While it's priced at $10,950, the 100 bucks is your refundable deposit if you want to preorder one. Dust Moto has stated an initial delivery date of late 2025.

Sure, it’s not the cheapest dirt bike out there. You could get a comparable gas-powered model for a fraction of that price. Unfortunately, that’s where niche electric mobility is at, right now. The likes of Zero are doing well to make such EVs accessible to more and more people, and the likes of Dust Moto might not be too far from that reality.

Until then, you will have to pay the 10,000-odd bucks for bikes like the Hightail. But if you were to see past that price tag, you’d see what I see – a nimble, go-anywhere, made-in-America electric that dares to go toe-to-toe against its gas-powered compatriots. Ballsy.

Source: Dust Moto