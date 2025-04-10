Sub-$3,000 electric moped is both off-roader and city commuter

Dirt Freak… with a name like that, you ought to either produce some solid, purpose-built off-road motorcycles… or an inexpensive vacuum cleaner. I’m glad to say it’s the former, in the shape of an electric moto from Japan dubbed the GE-N3.

Dirt Freak is not a proper bikemaker as such, it's more of an aftermarket parts builder of off-road motorcycles. After around two years of development, the first electric moped out of the company's stable is making its way to the public.

Its name – which is read as "Gen-3" – signifies that it's the third electric motorcycle that Dirt Freak has created, after the kid-friendly Meow and Woof models. No kidding – those are actual names of the company's earlier bikes.

The Dirt Freak GE-N3 gets a 72-V, 24-Ah battery that offers a full-charge range of up to 60 miles Dirt Freak

The GE-N3 adopts a different approach from the majority of electric off-road bikes, which usually follow the motocross style. This is because, despite having the credentials to go off-road, it was not made specifically for all-out dirt use; rather, it was made to blend in with the street, giving it a distinctive look and a touch of nostalgia.

It gets a straightforward layout with vertical and horizontal tones and the frame is purposefully left unpainted to highlight the metal's grain. Apparently, the bike won the 2024 Good Design Award. And I think is does have a splash of iconic design – am I the only one who thinks that the black panel (battery cover) kind of looks like the cassette slot from an old Walkman?

Speaking of the battery, the 72-V, 24-Ah pack in there offers a full charge range of up to 62 miles (100 km) if ridden at around 18 mph (30 km/h) average speed. However, the real-world range in urban areas is about 31 to 37 miles (50-60 km). As for the charging time, it takes between 3 to 4 hours on a household 100-V power supply.

The Dirt Freak GE-N3 is priced at JPY 396,000, which converts to just over US$2,700 Dirt Freak

A small, squirty motor is rated at 2.8 kW (around 3.75 horsepower) and gets you to a 34 mph (55km/h) top speed, which should be just about enough for short commutes to the grocery store. It’s also appropriately powered to tackle light trails with that output.

And that power makes even more sense when you consider the weight of the entire thing – 127 lb (58 kg) – which is thanks to its aluminum frame, lithium battery, and bicycle parts. When you pit that spec against an engine-powered bike of the same size, the GE-N3 is almost 60% lighter!

Couple that weight with a low seat height of 31.1 in (790 mm), and the bike would be a breeze to maneuver for just about anyone. And off road too, going back and forth on the saddle made possible by the flat padded seat.

The position of the handlebars and the footpegs also suggests ergonomic ride characteristics. Off-road-capable Kenda tires go on 17-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. I particularly love the rear rack bolted on the main frame – a handy inclusion for strapping on some extra luggage.

It also sports a NFC Key Card, which replaces the conventional key. Just touch the card key to the front of the seat to turn the bike on/off.

The Dirt Freak GE-N3 offers three “modes” that let you change the response of the throttle Dirt Freak

You get three ride modes, though they’re not what you expect on nuanced technologically-laden bikes. There’s a physical switch on the handlebars that lets you change the response of the throttle with "Mode 0," "Mode 1," or "Mode 2." There are no alterations in terms of power consumption, climbing performance, or maximum speed.

In Mode 0, the bike won't start – think of it as a safety switch. Mode 1 is appropriate for riding in low-grip situations because of its gentle throttle response. Mode 2 offers a fast throttle response, perfect for the zippy acceleration that you associate with a typical electric motorcycle.

All in all, I like it! The GE-N3 is based on the idea of "easy to look at and ride." Its off-road prowess comes from the fact that trial riders and motocross competitors contributed to the development of the bike.

The Dirt Freak GE-N3 is an electric moped that's both an off-roader and a city commuter Dirt Freak

It's not meant to replace your existing ride in the garage, rather, it's designed to be a no-brainer addition to your existing collection. It’s not fast – it’s not meant to be. But if you want a competent bike that can be a fun commuter in the city and a capable companion in the countryside, it fits the bill perfectly.

It’s priced at JPY 396,000, which converts to just over US$2,700. Now that’s a rad price if it were to come to the West as it is. But it won’t.

Source: Dirt Freak