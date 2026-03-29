Electric off-roader is made for inclusive adventuring

Simply because someone has limited mobility, that doesn't mean they should stay at the trailhead while everyone else goes off exploring. The Bowhead Ranger is the latest vehicle designed to ensure they don't get left behind.

Manufactured by Canadian company Bowhead, the Ranger is a four-wheeler engineered for people with limited hand function, spinal cord injuries or quadriplegia, and for the elderly. It's designed to stably traverse loose, uneven terrain such as sand, mud and snow.

With such functionality in mind, its custom suspension features 75 mm of travel in the front and 115 mm in the rear. It rolls on 24-inch wheels (custom carbon rims are an upgrade), the rear two of which each house a 1000W hub motor.

The ranger has a wheelbase of 47 inches (119.4 cm) Bowhead

Those motors take the Ranger to a top speed of 32 km/h (20 mph) and are powered by a 15.5-Ah lithium battery. One charge is reportedly good for a range of approximately 25 km (16 miles), although that figure can be doubled by upgrading to an optional 22-Ah battery. Stopping power is provided by Magura MT5 hydraulic disc brakes.

The whole rig is claimed to tip the scales at 105 lb (48 kg) with its base stainless steel frame, but once again there's an upgrade available … in this case, it's a lighter titanium frame. Either frame material can accommodate riders weighing up to 250 lb (113 kg).

One charge of the battery is good for a range of about 25 km (16 miles) Bowhead

The Bowhead Ranger is available now, with pricing starting at US$18,999 – in the same range as the comparable Exoquad V2. You can see the Ranger in action, in the video below.

BOWHEAD RELEASES A FOURTH BIKE MODEL! MEET THE ALL NEW BOWHEAD RANGER!

Source: Bowhead

