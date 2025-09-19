Upgraded electric four-wheeler takes wheelchair users on off-road adventures

Just because you're a wheelchair user, that doesn't mean you should be limited to using nothing but a wheelchair. That was the thinking behind the electric off-road Exoquad, and it's definitely the thinking behind its even more capable successor, the Exoquad V2.

Released just last year, the original Exoquad was made by Norwegian startup Exotek. The vehicle was available in both two- and four-wheel-drive configurations.

Exotek was founded by outdoor enthusiasts Mattias Storvestre and Sigurd Groven. Storvestre is a flight mechanic and CAD designer who was previously looking for a mobility aid that would allow his physically challenged wife to come along on hikes. Groven is a physical therapist who suffered a T1 complete spinal cord injury when mountain biking, and wasn't satisfied with the outdoor mobility options he was subsequently left with.

The V2 is available in 2WD and 4WD models Exotek

Like the original model, the V2 is a single-seater with a tubular aluminum chassis and the buyer's choice of two or four hub motors. The 2WD version is propelled by two 3.5-kW rear hub motors that each deliver 190 Nm (140 lb ft) of torque, while the 4WD version adds 600W hub motors (60 Nm/44 lb ft) to both front wheels. Even on the 4WD variant, drivers can choose to temporarily go 2WD in order to save battery power.

Among the improvements on the V2 is a larger cockpit with more legroom and room for an optional second battery; a larger LED display with app integration; a full lighting system that includes a dual-LED headlight and turn indicators; plus CNC-machined, quadriplegic-friendly controls.

The V2 sports a dual-LED headlight and coil spring shocks Exotek

Other upgrades include coil spring front and rear shocks instead of air sprung; a redesigned 48-volt lithium battery for a longer range of up to about 50 km (31 miles); a new electronics system; plus higher-volume, knobbier tires.

We're told that the whole thing tips the scales at 99 kg (218 lb).

The V2's new color LED screen displays more information than its predecessor Exotek

As before, the top speed is 6 km/h (4 mph) in 4WD and 15 km/h (9 mph) in 2WD. Pricing varies with region but for reference, the original model was priced at €15,999 (about US$18,855) for the 4WD version and €12,999 ($15,319) for the 2WD.

Sigurd Groven points out some of the vehicle's other features in the following video.

Exoquad v2: Every Upgrade Explained by One of Our Founders

Source: Exotek

