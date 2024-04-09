All-terrain Exoquad gets wheelchair users into four-wheelin' action

The Exoquad four-wheeler is designed to let wheelchair users independently explore the gnarliest of outdoor environments. And while it packs multiple motors, it has an unpowered sibling that's made for no-holds-barred downhill descents.

Available in two- and four-wheel-drive configurations, the Exoquad is made by Norwegian startup Exotek. The company was founded by outdoor enthusiasts Mattias Storvestre and Sigurd Groven.

Storvestre is a flight mechanic and CAD designer who was previously looking for a mobility aid that would allow his physically challenged wife to come along on hikes. Groven is a physical therapist who suffered a T1 complete spinal cord injury when mountain biking, and wasn't satisfied with the outdoor mobility options he was subsequently left with.

The Exoquad measures 170 cm long by 90 cm wide by 80 cm high (66.9 by 35.4 by 31.5 in), roll bar not included Exotek

Tipping the scales at a claimed 90 kg (198 lb), the 4WD version of the Exoquad features a 6061 tubular aluminum frame with a roll bar, 20 x 4-inch knobby Kenda fatbike tires, Tektro Twin+ hydraulic disc brakes, plus front and rear DNM adjustable coil shocks that provide 170 to 200 mm of travel.

The 2WD version of the Exoquad is propelled by two 3.5-kW rear hub motors that each deliver 190 Nm (140 lb ft) of torque, while the 4WD version adds 600W hub motors (60 Nm/44 lb ft) to both front wheels. All four motors are powered by a removable 48V/2.1-kWh lithium battery.

Riders of the 4WD model can still switch to 2WD mode when they wish to save battery power on flat terrain. The top speed is 6 km/h (4 mph) in 4WD and 15 km/h (9 mph) in 2WD, with one 7-hour charge of the battery reportedly being good for four to six hours of mixed-mode riding.

All of that being said, motors aren't really necessary when you're careening down a downhill run. That's where the Exogravity comes in.

The downhill-oriented Exogravity – who needs a motor anyway? Exotek

Its specs are similar to those of the Exoquad, the big exception being that it doesn't have a motor or battery. The vehicle also sports 24 x 2.3-inch Maxxis downhill tires and a claimed weight of 49 kg (108 lb). With the latter factor in mind, Exotek suggests that it could also be used for dogsledding.

Should you be interested, pricing starts at €15,999 (about US$17,365) for the 4WD Exoquad, €12,999 ($14,109) for the 2WD Exoquad, and €7,199 ($7,814) for the Exogravity. Potential buyers might also want to check out The Rig, the Zoom and the EV4 Mountain Cart.

You can see the Exoquad in use, in the video below.

Riding the all-terrain wheelchair 'The Exoquad' on the beautiful Lofoten in Norway

Source: Exotek

