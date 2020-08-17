© 2020 New Atlas
Outdoors

The Rig is made for wheelchair users who wanna rough it

By Ben Coxworth
August 17, 2020
The Rig is made for wheelchair...
Its makers describe The Rig as being "Not a Wheelchair"
Its makers describe The Rig as being "Not a Wheelchair"
View 6 Images
Cambry Taylor and Zack Nelson, with their creation
1/6
Cambry Taylor and Zack Nelson, with their creation
2/6
Seen here carrying a regular wheelchair, The Rig is being manufactured in partnership with Utah Trikes
3/6
Seen here carrying a regular wheelchair, The Rig is being manufactured in partnership with Utah Trikes
The Rig's steering handles fold back for easier rider access
4/6
The Rig's steering handles fold back for easier rider access
Its makers describe The Rig as being "Not a Wheelchair"
5/6
Its makers describe The Rig as being "Not a Wheelchair"
The Rig's rear chain-drive system
6/6
The Rig's rear chain-drive system
View gallery - 6 images

Just because someone has limited mobility, does that mean they should be limited to traversing smooth pavement? Not according to husband-and-wife team Zack Nelson and Cambry Taylor, who are now marketing their off-road motorized "wheelchair."

Known as The Rig and made mainly from bicycle parts, the vehicle was initially developed by Nelson to help Taylor take part in their outdoor adventures.

It features an aluminum frame with detachable bumpers, a padded adjustable seat, an ebike motor linked to the rear axle by a chain drive, dual steering handles, front disc brakes, plus 4-inch-wide fatbike tires on each of its four wheels. Front and rear independent suspension is an optional extra, as is a second lithium battery for added range.

The whole thing measures 5 ft long by 32 inches wide by 41 in tall (1,524 by 812 by 1,041 mm), and tips the scales at a claimed 120 lb (54 kg) – that's with the suspension package, and a single battery. One charge of that battery should reportedly be good for a range of 10 to 20 miles (16 to 32 km), depending on usage and rider weight. The Rig has a maximum payload capacity of 225 lb (102 kg), and a top speed of 12 mph (19 km/h).

Seen here carrying a regular wheelchair, The Rig is being manufactured in partnership with Utah Trikes
Seen here carrying a regular wheelchair, The Rig is being manufactured in partnership with Utah Trikes

It should noted that the electronics are not waterproof, so the vehicle should only be used in dry conditions. And while it can't accommodate a second passenger in the back, it does have a cargo-mounting system that allows gear such as camping supplies, a cooler or a conventional wheelchair to be brought along for the ride.

The Rig is now available for pre-order in a choice of seven frame colors, with pricing starting at US$4,750. For reference, some other electric off-road wheelchairs we've seen are priced at $10,000 or more.

Shipping is planned to take place in November. You can see The Rig in action, in the following video.

Source: Not-a-Wheelchair

This is 'Not a Wheelchair' - Introducing The Rig

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

OutdoorsWheelchairsOff-road
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More