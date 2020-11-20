© 2020 New Atlas
Urban Transport

Poland's EV4 heads to the mountains with electric cart and skateboard

By Paul Ridden
November 20, 2020
Poland's EV4 heads to the moun...
The electric Mountain Cart 4x4 has a low center of gravity, powerful motors and a battery pack that's good for miles of off-road fun
The electric Mountain Cart 4x4 has a low center of gravity, powerful motors and a battery pack that's good for miles of off-road fun
View 15 Images
Looking like something from the set of a Mad Max movie, the Mountain Cart 4x4 is ready to head off road
1/15
Looking like something from the set of a Mad Max movie, the Mountain Cart 4x4 is ready to head off road
The electric Mountain Cart 4x4 has a low center of gravity, powerful motors and a battery pack that's good for miles of off-road fun
2/15
The electric Mountain Cart 4x4 has a low center of gravity, powerful motors and a battery pack that's good for miles of off-road fun
As we've come to expect from Poland's EV4, the Mountain Cart 4x4 sports a rivet-packing industrial design
3/15
As we've come to expect from Poland's EV4, the Mountain Cart 4x4 sports a rivet-packing industrial design
The low height and adjustable seat make this electric off-roader easy to mount from a wheelchair
4/15
The low height and adjustable seat make this electric off-roader easy to mount from a wheelchair
The Mountain Cart 4x4 has a top speed of 40 km/h and per charge range of 120 km
5/15
The Mountain Cart 4x4 has a top speed of 40 km/h and per charge range of 120 km
The Mountain Cart 4x4 rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in motorcycle tires, with a 2,500-W motor at each wheel
6/15
The Mountain Cart 4x4 rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in motorcycle tires, with a 2,500-W motor at each wheel
The unusual Boardzilla Mountain Board in its natural environment
7/15
The unusual Boardzilla Mountain Board in its natural environment
The Boardzilla Mountain Board features two 3,500-W motors
8/15
The Boardzilla Mountain Board features two 3,500-W motors
The pneumatic suspension sits atop the mid-mounted battery box
9/15
The pneumatic suspension sits atop the mid-mounted battery box
The Boardzilla Mountain Board features EV4's tilting system
10/15
The Boardzilla Mountain Board features EV4's tilting system
The Boardzilla (right) introduces its Mountain Board cousin (left) to the streets of Paris
11/15
The Boardzilla (right) introduces its Mountain Board cousin (left) to the streets of Paris
The Boardzilla Mountain Board is controlled by a wireless handheld remote
12/15
The Boardzilla Mountain Board is controlled by a wireless handheld remote
The foot supports are angled upward, which EV4 says gives a more natural ride
13/15
The foot supports are angled upward, which EV4 says gives a more natural ride
Leaning into the curve courtesy of EV4's tilting mechanism
14/15
Leaning into the curve courtesy of EV4's tilting mechanism
The tilt stabilizer prevents the board from tilting forward or backward during acceleration and braking
15/15
The tilt stabilizer prevents the board from tilting forward or backward during acceleration and braking
View gallery - 15 images

Last year, Polish engineer Jack Skopinski launched an electric trail machine designed for disabled riders wanting to venture off the beaten track. Around the same time, he built an off-road electric skateboard featuring two 2,500-W motors. Now he's made a 4x4 version of the Mountain Cart and upped the power for a Mountain Board flavor of the Boardzilla.

Like all of EV4's electric vehicles, the Mountain Cart 4x4 and the Boardzilla Mountain Board have a rugged industrial design thanks to Skopinski's love of riveted aluminum as a build material. And like the original Mountain Cart, the ruggedized version has been designed with disabled riders in mind.

As we've come to expect from Poland's EV4, the Mountain Cart 4x4 sports a rivet-packing industrial design
As we've come to expect from Poland's EV4, the Mountain Cart 4x4 sports a rivet-packing industrial design

The Mountain Cart 4x4 sports 20-inch wheels wrapped in motorcycle tires, and each wheel is powered by a 2,500-W direct-drive motor for a top speed of 40 km/h (25 mph). And there's an 85-Ah Li-ion battery pack for up to 120 km (75 mi) of per charge range.

Four spring shocks help smooth out the inevitable bumps, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes, an LCD display shows charge level, speed and so on, and the area in front of the handlebar can be used to secure cargo.

Optional accessories include front and rear lighting, a handbrake that locks against the rear tire, armrests for the bucket seat, and a smartphone mount.

The Boardzilla Mountain Board edition certainly has a look all its own, and features EV4's tilting mechanism for leaning into the curve. This model also rocks an interesting suspension setup, with a pneumatic shock absorber and tilt stabilizer riding above the battery housing for the promise of up to 50-mm of travel and a "comfortable ride on uneven surfaces."

The unusual Boardzilla Mountain Board in its natural environment
The unusual Boardzilla Mountain Board in its natural environment

EV4 says that steering knuckles have been included to reduce wobble at high speeds and allow the wheels to tilt into the curve for increased traction. Where other boards feature a single deck for riding on, this model's foot supports are angled upward and sat either side of the mid-mounted battery housing/suspension mechanism.

Elsewhere, the two 3,500-W motors promise top speeds of up to 45 km/h (28 mph), the 20-Ah Li-ion battery should be good for up to 40 km (25 mi) per charge, and control comes via a handheld wireless remote.

Both electric trail blazers are up for order now, though EV4 has not revealed pricing. The first video below shows the Mountain Cart 4x4 in action, while the second introduces the Boardzilla Mountain Board.

Mountain Cart 4x4
EV4 Mountain Board v2

Product pages: Mountain Cart 4x4, Boardzilla Mountain Board

View gallery - 15 images

Tags

Urban TransportElectric VehiclesElectric SkateboardsSkateboardQuadOff-road
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More