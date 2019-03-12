Boardzilla electric skateboard tackles road and dirt with easeView gallery - 8 images
Jack Skopinski's EV4 has been making electric trikes and quads or a few years now, but has occasionally dabbled in other ways of getting around. Central to most of Skopinski's designs is a tilting mechanism that lets riders lean into the curves, something that's been included in EV4's smallest electric roller – the Boardzilla electric skateboard.
There are many electric skateboards available, from off-road monsters to featherweight street racers to something for everyone. EV4's Boardzilla mixes a little of the familiar with the company's own style and flair.
Like most of EV4's builds, the 117 cm (46 cm) long electric Mountain Board is constructed from aircraft grade aluminum, with plenty of riveting for industrial appeal. Much of the build is pure EV4, but some Maytech and Trampa components were also used.
Boardzilla's two 2,500 W motors belt-drive the rear wheels to accelerate to a top speed of up to 40 km/h (12-25 mph), while a 36 V/12 Ah Li-ion battery back mounted under the deck keeps the board rolling for between 20 and 40 km (25 mi). Speed is controlled wirelessly using a waterproof handheld trigger remote.
It's available in a number of eye-catching colors, tips the scales at 15 kg (33 lb), including the battery, and rides on Trampa 8 inch tires for 8.5 cm (3.35 in) of ground clearance.
The Boardzilla Mountain Board is priced at US$2,100. The first batch is expected to be ready in 3-4 weeks. EV4 also plans to make a non-electric version available for $700. You can see the board in action in the video below.
Source: EV4
