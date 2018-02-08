We've been quite taken by Jack Skopinski's industrial-looking electric mobility solutions for a few years now, and his latest build brings a semi-recumbent riding position to his expanding catalog. The new design riffs off of 2016's EV4 trike, with that signature tilting mechanism, but moves the pedals to the front of the frame and replaces the upright bike seat with a laid-back bucket.









Unlike his earlier designs, Skopinski hasn't gone all out with the aircraft-inspired rivets for the EV4 semi-recumbent's all aluminum frame, but the result is no less striking. The pedals are now near the front wheels to cater for a more laid-back riding position and the steering column tilts towards the rider. A comfy-looking bucket seat can be adjusted without tools to fit riders of different sizes.



The new EV4 trike features a 250 W brushless rear hub motor for up to 25 km/h (16 mph) of electric assist, and a removable 36 V/10 Ah Li-ion battery pack that's reported good for up to 80 km (50 miles) per charge, depending on riding style. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes on all three wheels.



As you might expect, the semi-recumbent is longer than the original trike at 190 cm (75 in), and wider (at 90 cm) and heavier (47 kg/103 lb with battery) too. There are racks at the front and rear for stowing travel essentials, or just somewhere to put the shopping. Skopinski says that the front rack is capable of carrying a 20 kg (44 lb) load with ease, though it does tilt quite a bit in the corners so riders will have to ensure cargo is securely attached.



Elsewhere, the trike has 16-inch wheels to the front and a 20-inch rear wheel, six-speed Shimano gears and two pneumatic bike shocks to help smooth out rough terrain. And of course, being a three-wheeler means that a kickstand is not needed when parked up.

