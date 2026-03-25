Stealthy Dacia campers remain among the cheapest money can buy

An "extreme" hard-sided 4x4 camper rig for under £30,000? That's exactly what Dacia launched a few years ago in adding an overnight "Sleep Pack" to its venerable Duster and Jogger utility vehicles. Now the Romanian badge expands its in-vehicle camping series out to new vehicles and new components. The result is an even more impressive family of rugged, low-profile micro-RVs that cost well less than the typical on- or off-road camping rig.

For those several years in which the virtual world was preoccupied with completely fabricating Dacia "Sandman" 4x4 camper vans that never actually existed and probably never will (this recent story on Autocar sums up that monster of its making), the real world has been quietly welcoming in actual Dacia campers based on Dacia vehicles that physically exist. The company doesn't have a van in its lineup but has created the impressive InNature family of add-ons for turning basic SUVs and crossovers into versatile day and overnight adventure rigs.

Dacia first introduced the InNature range in 2023 with a Sleep Pack camper kit for the Jogger, adding a Duster Sleep Pack shortly thereafter. It's been growing out the lineup ever since, both in terms of expanding existing options to new vehicles and adding new options and accessories.

Dacia InNature Pack Sleep (Int)| Renault Group

For European spring/summer 2026, Dacia adds a new wraparound 10 x 10-foot (3 x 3-m) awning to the lineup, bringing some always-welcome shade to vehicular base camp. That awning expands upon the shadow over top the tailgate area, and while Dacia's Sleep Pack camping kit lacks the tailgate kitchen that many camper-in-a-box kits offer, it does feature a fold-down expandable worktop that can hold a portable camping stove, cutting board and other meal prep gear. The storage area inside that drop-down door can then be used to carry cooking gear along with other camping essentials.

A look at the Sleep Pack kit's integrated storage Dacia

In addition to the existing InNature-compatible models – the Jogger, Duster and Bigster – the new £550 (US$740) awning is available as an optional add-on for Sandero Stepway models with roof bars. Starting at £16,065 (approx. US$21,575), the Sandero Stepway is a sporty five-seat FWD crossover available in several trims. That makes it the smallest, most affordable model now compatible with InNature offerings, though the awning is the only compatible accessory listed, meaning it can't be upgraded with the Sleep Pack or tailgate tent into a complete overnight camper.

Roof bar-equipped Bigster, Duster and Jogger models, meanwhile, also gain access to the newly available awning, adding another available option for outfitting them into capable on/off-road micro-campers.

Dacia adds a new swing-out awning to its InNature lineup Dacia

The 457-cm-long (180-cm) five-seat Bigster launched in the UK as Dacia's flagship SUV last year. It starts at £25,215 (US$33,825) in 138-hp mild-hybrid base trim, so adding the £550 awning and the £2,090 "Ultimate" level Sleep Pack with deployable double bed kit, blackout shades, three-sleeper tailgate tent and necessary hardware gets you a stealth wagon camper for £27,855 (US$37,375) – not a bad base price for the flagship of the micro-camper family.

Those who don't need the tailgate tent can opt for the lower tier Sleep Pack for £1,740, saving £350.

The Dacia Jogger grows into a roomy five-person base camp with the Sleep Pack and tailgate tent Dacia

The Bigster also comes with up to six of Dacia's YouClip attachment points spread around the cabin. These can be used to quickly snap on a variety of handy accessories, including a light that will definitely prove useful as an overhead and/or area camper light. Other YouClip attachments include organizer bags and clips, clothes hangers and mobile electronics docks.

With multiple built-in clips around the interior, it's easy to move YouClip accessories around the cabin Dacia

Both the Bigster and Duster will be gaining a new Hybrid 150 4x4 powertrain option with 148-hp ICE and mild hybrid system later this year, but pricing has yet to be announced. Dacia's UK configurator lists older MY2024 Duster 130 4x4 base pricing at £24,095, which calculates out to a £26,735 (US$35,875) feisty 4WD camper.

Source: Dacia UK

